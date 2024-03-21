It is a well-known fact among locals in Seattle that the apartment featured in the iconic sitcom Frasier, with the Space Needle in the foreground and the skyscrapers in the background, is an architectural impossibility.

Sure, such views may exist on Queen Anne Hill, a long slog from Downtown up a pretty severe slope into the leafy suburbs, but that rather shatters the illusion of the psychologist-cum-radio-presenter who lives a socialite life amid the hubbub of Seattle with his father, brother and housekeeper in-tow.

But if it’s a slice of Frasier that you’re looking for, you’ll find all you need and more at the Charter Hotel on 2nd Avenue in Seattle, where skyline views, spacious rooms and a central location come as standard.

The boutique property, which is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, offers luxurious accommodation, artisanal dining and, if you upgrade to a suite, a separate living area, dining space, and stunning views of Elliott Bay… you know, for all the high-flyer cocktail parties you’ll be hosting.

There’s even a psychologist chair, state-of-the-art sound system and kitchen amenities to really get you relaxed into your new Seattle home.

See below for a run-down of what’s in store.

Location

Location-wise, you would be hard-pressed to be better placed in Seattle than on Second Avenue and Stewart Street.

Pike Place Market is literally a two-minute walk, where you will find independent traders selling their wares and some of the best food and drink spots Seattle has to offer (including a crumpet shop that is to die for!).

If you’re looking for good food elsewhere, Serious Pie serves up some seriously good pizzas, Shaker + Spear has got you covered on the fish front and Conversation is a shout if you’re open to try ‘new American’ cuisine.

Head to the Westlake Center (max five minute walk) for light rail, bus, streetcar and monorail connections.

Rooms and interiors

OK, this is where things start to get serious.

The Charter Hotel suits are, quite simply, best in class. They have oodles of room, spacious lounges and sensational views over Elliott Bay, not to mention the Waldorf Astoria beds that just swallow you up.

And if that isn’t enough to tempt you into a cheeky upgrade, the bathrooms will be.

Luxurious marble floors stretch out with double sinks, a separate shower and an oversized tub where you can let all your troubles melt away before slipping into your plush bathrobes, towels and slippers.

Service and facilities

The first thing you will notice on arrival at the Charter Hotel Seattle is the valet service offered at the front door, where cars are parked and returned at a very reasonable rate.

Other amenities for the busy business guests are a terrific sauna and steam room and a fitness studio equipped with a generous amount of modern equipment.

For those looking to kick back, you can head to the hotel’s rooftop bar, Fog Room, for a cocktail or glass of something on the terrace overlooking Elliott Bay.

There is also a restaurant and bar on the ground floor offering upscale Argentine cuisine cooked over an open fire.

The breakfast, it should be said, is excellent. Try any dish that contains the Charter breakfast potato cake, which I developed a rather unhealthy addiction to during my stay.

Fact Box

Address: 1610 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, United States

Website: www.thecharterseattle.com

Rooms: Standard rooms start from around £220 per night. Suits start from £500 a night.