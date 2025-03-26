Travelling is one of the greatest joys in life, but if you tend to do it a lot, you’ve probably noticed that you may have developed a tendency towards overpacking. Bringing too many things along means you have to haul more weight around and are more likely to lose or misplace things. Returning home and seeing how many things you brought along but never got around to using can also make you feel frustrated. Then you vow that things will be different and that you’ll only bring the essentials the next time you go on a trip. But when vacation season rolls in, you end up doing the same thing. The cycle repeats itself, and breaking it can seem almost impossible.

Luckily, the situation is not hopeless. What you need is a little bit of practice and a sound strategy. Try to finish packing a few days before you’re supposed to leave, or make it a gradual process to avoid grabbing things randomly and stuffing them in your bags. You will most likely not have a 100% success rate right away, but it’s all about constant improvement and optimization, after all. With that in mind, let’s have a look at the items you should consider packing the next time you go on vacation.

The gear

Your phone, keys, and wallet are the three most important items you bring along on a daily basis, so they should also be the first things that you remember to take along when traveling. Ensure your phone is equipped with an eSIM that will provide you with all the data you need but can also eliminate roaming charges. Look here for more info on a customized plan that will suit your needs. Your wallet should be able to hold essential documents like ID or passport, a health insurance card and your driver’s license. Take some banknotes with you as well since some places may only accept cash, and you don’t want to end up in an awkward situation.

Bring only one credit card along, ideally one that comes with no foreign transaction fees and which reimburses you for worldwide ATM costs. If you have a smartphone, you most likely won’t need to bring an extra camera for pictures unless you’re a professional carrying out a work task. Similarly, you probably don’t need to bring your laptop along unless you plan on doing some remote work.

The right bag

The bag size you carry will often determine how many things you bring along. If your luggage is large and heavy, you’ll feel compelled to fill all of it. Limiting yourself to a smaller bag lets you cut out a lot of the stuff you don’t need. If you’re a habitual over-packer, going for a backpack that is small enough to fit serves as a carry-on in the airplane can help you shed the unnecessary things so that you only bring the essentials on your journey. The main consideration, though, is that you need to get a backpack that allows you to organize your belongings.

A bag that comes with several different compartments lets you keep the items well-ordered and in their designated space so that you don’t have to remove all the items you’ve packed in order to find the one you’re looking for. The central pocket should hold your clothing and laptop if you decide to bring it along. The upper center pocket is the designated place for toiletries and chargers, while the lower center one can hold headphones and chargers. Your sunglasses, memory cards, adapters if you travel internationally, and documents should be in a smaller compartment that is easily accessible. If you need a sleep mask on the plane, a wool buff or a windbreaker, you should store them in the bottom pouch since they’re easy to fold, don’t occupy a lot of space, and can take them in and out immediately.

Capsule wardrobe

Packing clothing is one of the most challenging steps since you’ll always be tempted to bring more than you actually need. If you discover that you haven’t worn most of the clothing you brought along, you need better packing habits. The items that are absolutely essential include underwear, t-shirts, jeans, shorts, socks, sweaters or hoodies and a swimsuit if you plan on dropping by a pool or lounging at the beach. Bring clothing for sleeping and for working out. The key is to avoid taking too many of each. For instance, you most likely don’t need to pack six pairs of jeans and eight t-shirts.

You can check if your accommodation offers laundry services and how expensive they are. If they exceed your budget, you can visit the nearest laundromat or do sink laundry on your own. All the clothes you bring should be in complementary colors so that they all go well together and you can pair them together in many different ways. All the shoes you take with you should be comfortable and designed to keep your feet cushy during long walks. Practical sandals and sneakers are typically enough, but you can bring a pair of hiking boots as well if you plan to go trekking on rougher terrain.

What you pack will also depend on the weather, and while it’s good to be prepared, there is no reason to bring thick clothing to an area that you know will be bright and sunny.

Toiletries

Just like with your traveling bag, your toiletry case should be enough to hold your essentials in order but not so large that you end up overpacking. Bring a toothbrush, deodorant, travel-sized toothpaste and the skincare products of your choice. Lotion and sunscreen are particularly important so that you protect your skin throughout your travels. If you have medicine you need to take every day, you can store it in your toiletries case as well. Generally, you should always bring some over-the-counter medications, including motion sickness medicine, pain and fever pills, antihistamines, and antacids. A pair of tweezers can also be useful if you need to remove splinters.

Packing a lighter bag when you travel may make you feel uneasy since you could feel that you’re leaving important things behind. But adopting more minimalist packing habits won’t make for an uncomfortable journey. In fact, it can allow you to feel less stressed and more in control of your schedule. And that’s something everyone wants while traveling.