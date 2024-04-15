Treehouse London has launched a ‘safari style supper’, allowing visitors and guests to enjoy the hotel’s full range of hospitality across several floors of the unique Marylebone property.

Enjoyed as a one-of-a-kind culinary experience or part of a room package at the Treehouse Hotel, diners will be treated to the tastes of three different cuisines all set within the confines of the hotel.

Starting on street level at Pizzeria Mozza, guests can choose from an appetiser menu curated by acclaimed US chef, Nancy Silverton.

Guests will then take the lift to the 15th floor to Madera, Treehouse’s California-Mexican restaurant to take in the sweeping views of the London skyline with a Toca margarita and an assortment of artisanal tacos.

The final stop is the 16th floor, where a signature cocktail and decadent dessert awaits at the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Nest, an eclectic space filled with luscious green foliage, which boasts 360 degrees views from the wrap-around terrace.

The package, which is priced at £59 per person, is the perfect way to experience The Treehouse in its entirety.

Located in Langham Place in Marylebone, one of London’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel is inspired by simple joys, and is playful, curious, rustic and nostalgic in its conception.

All Treehouse rooms are perched high in the city skyline and feature big bay windows that look out to some of London’s most iconic landmarks.

The hotel features Madera, sister of acclaimed fine-dining Mexican restaurant Toca Madera in Los Angeles. Madera is the go-to destination for reimagined traditional Mexican cuisine taking a modern approach, coveted by Hollywood celebs and visitors. Madera, which translates to “wood,” pairs bold flavours with organic ingredients.

The hotel’s crowning jewel is The Nest, a photo shoot-worthy rooftop bar with spectacular 360-degree views of London. The bar and lounge features a tandem swing set, areas for cosying up in blankets and viewing the cityscape, and stylish spots for catching up over cocktails and small bites.

