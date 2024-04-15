James Acaster’s astute Brexit analogy has been making the rounds on social media again – and it could be more relevant now than ever.

The comedian appeared on Mock the Week in 2018, two years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, and summed-up the issue with a superb analogy.

He compared Britain’s exit from the single market to taking a teabag out of a cup of peppermint tea rather than leaving it in.

He said although the bag appears to be getting weaker if you leave it in the cup on the whole gets stronger.

Whereas if you take it out the tea becomes weak and the bag goes directly in the bin.

As the economic, social and geo-political consequences wrought by Brexit start to show their teeth, this is well worth another watch: