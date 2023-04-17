The UK section of the Orient Express has been scrapped after more than four decades due to Brexit border controls.

The luxurious journey, which famously featured in the Agatha Christie novel ‘Murder on the Orient Express, ran from London to Istanbul via Paris.

But Belmond, the company that operates the service, has announced that “enhanced border and passport controls” mean the company would have to “adjust operations” next year, and bin the UK leg.

The company told The Observer: “We want to avoid any risk of travel disruption for our guests – delays and missing train connections – and provide the highest level of service, as seamless and relaxed as possible.”

Under new post-Brexit regulations, passengers now have to have their passports checked prior to crossing the channel.

Biometric scans of fingerprints and faces will also soon be introduced for travellers, as well as more thorough questioning from border officials.

Orient Express passengers had previously been able to ride the service’s luxury art deco carriages from Victoria station to Folkestone before boarding a coach to cross to France, where they could join a Belmond train in Calais.

When the service was first launched 140 years ago, passengers were not required to bring passports, and British travellers were only required to bring the Thomas Cook Continental Timetable.

