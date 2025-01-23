There is an adage that doesn’t get stated enough in the world of marathon running that if you’re going to put your body through the affliction of charging across 26.2 miles of non-stop road, you’d better make sure the backdrop befits the occasion.

While people tend to fall over themselves to participate in the bustling and ridiculously oversubscribed London Marathon or events in Boston and New York, I have never been one of those people.

For me, running is about solitude and soaking in your surroundings, which is why I typically eschew the crowded streets of Rotherhithe and the swinging bands of The Bronx for those that offer scenery above all else.

I felt that way when I ran the Loch Ness Marathon surrounded by the tranquillity of the Scottish Highlands and had hoped to find something similar when I took part in the Lausanne Marathon in 2024.

And thankfully, it did not disappoint.

Lausanne Marathon: What to expect

Flanked by hillside vineyards on one side and Lake Geneva (or Lac Léman) on the other, the Lausanne Marathon is a contender for one of the most beautiful marathons in the World.

The point-to-point route, which takes you through cobble-stoned towns and along the banks of small port villages, serves up the best of what the canton of Vaud has to offer.

On a clear day, Mont Blanc can be seen in the distance and the snow-capped peaks of Mont Pèlerin and Les Pléiades.

When the weather turns, small boats bob ferociously against the rocky shoreline, which offers the same breathtaking views even in low visibility.

Fresh mountain air also perfumes the route, occasionally interrupted by the smell of grapes being fermented in nearby wineries, which are more than plentiful.

Where does the Lausanne Marathon start?

The Lausanne Marathon starts at Place de Milan, where you can dump your bags and join a warm-up in the park.

People mill around in the gardens before being shepherded through a funnel to the start line, where you’ll be dispatched in three groups according to your ability.

The route

From there, you head out of the city along a wide and relatively flat road before hitting a nice, steady descent out towards Lutry, where you run along serene cobble-stoned roads which remain deserted on the way out but are peppered with wine-swilling locals enjoying their Sunday afternoons on the way back.

From there you are in wine land, with acres of vineyards towering above you through Grandvaux where the smell of recently picked grapes being turned into wine perfumes the air.

The 20 km mark will be reached in Vevey, where you’ll turn around just past the Little Eiffel Port.

The return to Lausanne follows the same path, giving you familiar landmarks.

Just before the 40th km, the course will veer towards the quay of Ouchy and the port for the finish line at Place Bellerive.

Expect crowds along the port and a grandstand finale when you approach the finish line.

How many people take part in the Lausanne Marathon?

The Lausanne Marathon has relatively small numbers of participants, but there are a number of events taking place on the same day which ensure the stragglers (of which I count myself a proud member) do not cross the finish line alone.

Up to 10,658 runners have been known to participate in the 10k, half marathon, marathon, and Nordic walk, so while it’s not London in terms of its scale, it’s still enough people to foster a vibrant atmosphere.

Marathon highlights

There are a number of marathon highlights to pick from, but my personal favourites were:

Small boats bobbing serenely on the water in Cully

The smell of wine being made in Grandvaux

The cobblestoned streets of Lutry

Views over the mountains as you approach Vevey

A wicked athletes’ village at the finish line

Is the Lausanne Marathon flat?

Lausanne is a seriously hilly city, but the marathon is actually comparatively flat.

That’s not to say it is completely flat, as I was assured ahead of the race. That would be a misconception. But the hills are long and undulating. If you’re worried about getting hit with a steep ascent at 21 miles, don’t be. There’s nothing here that will catch you unawares. But it’s probably not the one to do for PBs, and you shouldn’t be expecting any favours from the terrain either.