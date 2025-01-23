Plans unveiled by the Labour government to crack down on benefit chats by stripping them of their driving licenses have drawn criticism on social media.

Minister of State for Employment, Alison McGovern has outlined proposals to clamp down on those who repeatedly cheat the system and have debts of £1,000 or more, suggesting they could be punished with a driving ban of up to two years.

New powers could also force banks to hand over account information about benefit claimants to help target investigations, echoing a scheme announced by the previous Conservative government.

But the plans have drawn criticism in the past.

In a letter to Liz Kendall in September, the directors of Big Brother Watch and Age UK described the plans as “mass financial surveillance powers” which they said would “represent a severe and disproportionate intrusion into the nation’s privacy”.

Others have hit out at proposals to strip people of their driving licenses, pointing out that such moves could limit their ability to get to work.

maybe people will work more if they are physically unable to get to work https://t.co/ipspPVaQ2f — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 22, 2025

This is so stupid. Fraud or not, how does limiting their travel options help the person rehabilitate themselves by getting a job?@leicesterliz needs to rethink her war on benefit claimants.https://t.co/cSBigTnTG9 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) January 22, 2025

