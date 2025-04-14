London Stansted Airport has this month launched two seriously interesting new routes, from Air Algérie and Transavia to Algiers and Rotterdam respectively.

Air Algérie, Algeria’s flag carrier, has been flying a four-times-weekly service to Houari Boumediene Airport since 2 April, using a Boeing 737 aircraft configured with economy and business class seating. The route is intended to be seasonal route and will operates on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Air Algérie existin from Heathrow.

Located right on the Mediterranean coast, Algiers is a city of contrasts, with a blend of modern and traditional architecture, as well as stunning natural beauty. Tourists to Algiers can explore its rich cultural heritage, including its Ottoman and French colonial influences, or take in the views of the Bay of Algiers. Whether you are looking for a relaxing holiday or an adventure, Algiers is a great destination to explore.

Flights depart Algiers at 1020 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 0900 on Saturday and Sunday, arriving into Stansted at 1330 and 1210, and the return leg leaves Stansted at 1500 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 1340 on Saturday and Sunday, arriving into Algiers at 1755 and 1635.

A few days later, on 4 April, Transavia, KLM’s low-cost subsidiary, launched a four-times-weekly service to Rotterdam The Hague Airport, using the carrier’s all-economy Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Flights depart Rotterdam at 1340 on Monday, 1945 on Thursday, 1935 on Friday and 1215 on Sunday, arriving into Stansted at 1335, 1940, 1930 and 1210 respectively. The return leg leaves the London airport at 1415 on Monday, 2020 on Thursday, 2010 on Friday and 1345 on Sunday, arriving into Rotterdam at 1615, 2220, 2210 and 1545 respectively. Transavia said the route would increase to five flights per week during the summer peak.

Rotterdam is the second city of the Netherlands, and while second cities might often be disregarded in favour of the more obvious destination (Amsterdam…, to do so here is a mistake. Known for having Europe’s largest container-cluttered port, the maritime history here is rich but this isn’t a city stuck in the past. Instead it is super modern and cutting edge. With its striking architectural landmarks, art-dominated streets, influential design studios and hip bars and restaurants, Rotterdam cruises along with a party spirit. You can have a proper weekend here!

Air Algérie

Transavia

[email protected]