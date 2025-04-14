Easter is a great occasion for foodies, and here are some of our recommendations for where to spend next Sunday lunch:



Estiatorio Milos, Regent Street

Estiatorio Milos London, part of a family-owned and well loved Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979 by Greek-born restaurateur Costas Spiliadis offers a time-honoured celebration of Greek Easter on Sunday 20th April.

Estiatorio Milos London is renowned for its dedication to excellent ingredients; whether sourcing from local Greek farmers or small-scale fisheries, Costas has continued to preserve a true taste of the Mediterranean over four decades, ensuring unwavering standards in sourcing. The upcoming Greek Easter Menu is no exception, for £130 PP guests can enjoy a selection of dishes including the Magiritsa Soup, a traditional easter lamb soup served to break fasting, Easter Salad – Romaine salad, crumbled Milos feta, dill dressing and Tsoureki, a traditional Greek Easter braided bread, representative of the Holy Trinity.

At the centre of the table will lie The Regent Street spit-roasted Lamb, symbolising Christ as the ‘Lamb of God’, which will be roasted over an outdoor spit, a traditional practise that is carried out with great celebration. The Lamb will also be served with oven-roasted lemon potatoes and wild Greek mountain greens, or, guests can also enjoy this dish unaccompanied within the A La Carte Menu (£75). Upholding traditions, guests can partake in the traditional egg-cracking game, ‘tsougrisma’, where guests tap their red dyed eggs against each other, aiming to remain uncracked to symbolize good fortune for the year ahead.

1 Regent Street St. James’s – London SW1Y 4NR – +44 (0) 20 7839 2080 – [email protected]

Akira Black, Mayfair

For Easter, Akira Back at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London, has announced an unforgettable family dining experience, offering luxury, ambience and unprecedented modern Japanese cuisine on Saturday 19th April and Sunday 20th April.

For £78 per person, diners can indulge in a range of Akira Back dishes across four courses. Begin with a signature sushi platter, with a choice of the Perfect Storm with salmon belly aburi, shrimp tempura and chipotle mayo, the Crispy Vegan Roll with enoki tempura and amazu carrot, the Spicy Tuna Roll with avocado, cucumber and pickle, or the famous Hot Mess, with sashimi poke and spicy ponzu aioli.

For the next two courses, flirt between Hot and Cold dishes, including Akira Back’s iconic Tuna Pizza with umami aioli, micro shiso and white truffle oil, Miso Aubergine with sweet miso, sesame seeds and pickled lotus root, Cow Wow signature sushi with braised short rib and coleslaw, AB Tacos with wagyu bulgogi and tomato ponzu and the luxurious Dynamite Lobster with pickled shimeji and jalapeno. For dessert, indulge in the Yuzu Citrus with candied peeled orange and strawberry gelato.

Children can also partake in the celebrations, with an Easter menu for £35 per person. Children can choose from a selection of Maki Rolls, Assorted Tempura rolls, Jidori Chicken with teriyaki sauce, Wagyu Fried Rice with crispy shallot and spring onion, and finish off their meal with Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Temptingly, you can also enhance your celebration with the ABar Rooftop unlimited pour package, with unlimited Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial or sommelier’s choice wine for £125 per person.

Akira Back, 22 Hanover Square, Mayfair, W1S 1JP – https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/london/mayfair/dine/

Cocotte’s Golden Prizes

For Easter, Cocotte – the healthy rotisserie chicken restaurant with 6 locations in London – will be surprising its customers with one Golden Egg a day in each of its restaurants, from Saturday 19th April to Monday 21st April.

Upon paying the bill, the customers will be presented with 12 eggs – 11 containing chocolate and just 1 containing the golden egg prize. The customer will pick their egg at random, and if they pick the Golden Egg they will receive one of the following prizes: a free rotisserie chicken meal on a future visit, a £50 Cocotte voucher or a bottle of wine.

At Cocotte, each dish is crafted with care, using only fresh, seasonal ingredients. Despite the premium quality, Cocotte is dedicated to offering accessible price points such as lunch offers and evening set menus that appeal to all.

Now located across six London neighbourhoods – Parsons Green, Queen’s Park, Shoreditch, South Kensington, Notting Hill, and Richmond – Cocotte invites locals and visitors alike to enjoy a homemade dining experience that’s as welcoming as it is delicious.

So, head to Cocotte this Easter weekend and hope to pick out that lucky Golden egg!

Cocotte

Langan’s Brasserie, Piccadilly

Celebrate Easter in true Mayfair style at Langan’s Brasserie, where old school glamour meets seasonal indulgence. This spring, savour the new Roasted Lamb Rump with Merguez Sausage & Confit Aubergine – a modern twist on a classic Easter staple. End on a sweet note with the playful Langan’s Grasshopper cocktail, a decadent mix of Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur, Crème de Menthe, and Double Cream, finished with chocolate shavings – perfect for those skipping the Easter egg but not the treat. Whether it’s a long lunch or elegant dinner, Langan’s offers the perfect setting to celebrate the long weekend.

The Twenty Two, Mayfair

The Twenty Two remains a most elegant club, and a perfect place for a proper lunch. This Easter, The Twenty Two are inviting guests to come and celebrate the holiday with excellent food and wine. The Twenty Two’s Easter offering features their celebrated Roast Mount Grace Farm Lamb, served with all the traditional trimmings—golden roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, and rich rosemary-infused jus.

For those seeking alternatives, they also have seasonal favorites such as Cornish Dover Sole Meunière with capers and parsley or Asparagus and Pea Risotto with aged Parmesan, alongside an expertly curated wine list and cocktails to toast the occasion.

The Twenty Two 22 Grosvenor Square, London W1K 6LF – The Twenty Two

Theo Randall at the Intercontinental

Theo Randall remains the benchmark for truly outstanding Italian food. It also runs a new seasonal set menu every month, each one focussing on a new region of Italy. This Easter you will be taken to Friuli, home of dumplings, strudel and San Daniele ham. How do I say – that sounds absolutely and completely delicious.

Theo Randall at the Intercontinental – 1 Hamilton Place, W1J 7QY – 020 7318 8747 – Theo Randall

The Game Bird at The Stafford, Mayfair

While we are waiting for Corbyn to work his magic at Simpson’s in the Strand, a great traditional alternative is the Sunday roast at The Game Bird at The Stafford. The restaurant is beautiful and the menu offers starters such as grilled mackerel or a Cobb salad, followed by classic roast lamb carved table side from, wait for it, a proper, tradiitonal silver trolley!

The Game Bird at The Stafford – 16-18 St James’s Place, SW1A 1NJ

Lanes of London, London Mariott Park Lane

Why not book in to celebrate Easter Sunday with a spectacular one-off Brunch at Lanes of London, London Marriott Hotel Park Lane? Experience a charming, family-friendly brunch, complete with live music, Easter activity books for the little ones and bottomless bubbles for the grown-ups. The live chef stations are sure to amaze the entire family, featuring a wide variety of roast beef, chicken and an assortment of starters and sides, including prawn cocktail with caviar to eggs Benedict. Don’t skip out on the dessert station where you can unwind and satisfy your sweet cravings with an array of delightful treats including decadent chocolate treats – truly the perfect way to end any meal on a high note.

Lanes of London -140 Park Lane, London, United Kingdom W1K 7AA – 020 7647 5664 – Lanes of London – [email protected]

Finally, for something different, try Pergola in Brixton

Pergola Brixton has transformed into the ultimate rooftop destination to welcome spring / summer 2025 and is the perfect spot to celebrate this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Working in tandem with Altos Tequila, Pergola Brixton has created a collection of refreshing cocktails to enjoy – think fruity margaritas, sparkling palomas and even a Tequila Colada Slushie to cool you down in the sunshine. Bottomless Brunch will be available Friday – Sunday – with 90 minutes of bottomless drinks – including Palomas, Strawberry Rum Punch, beer or bubbles, paired with a choice of tacos or nachos (£40pp).

Stay all day and get groovy with Pergola’s in-house DJs for the ultimate bank holiday party.

Pergola Brixton – Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, London SW9 8PS – 020 8187 1038