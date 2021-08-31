Skiing in the Scandinavian mountains will be made easier this winter after SAS launched a new route from London Heathrow to Scandinavian Mountains Airport.

A huge interest for alpine skiing and winter holidays in Scandinavia has seen an increase in tourism numbers over the last few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic doing little to quell the appetite.

A new flight from London to destinations in both Sälen and Trysil will make the mountains more accessible from 26th December, says Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO at SkiStar.

He said:

“After what has been one and a half year of uncertainty for our international guests, it seems like the interest SkiStar experienced even before the covid-19 outbreak is steady, and with SAS launching this route means that the faith in the demand for travel to Scandinavia for skiing holidays is a safe option with good quality for a wide range of skiers from neighboring countries.

“Flying to the mountains is an even more efficient way of travelling for many, making this a more relevant option when they plan their holidays. We are thrilled that SAS values our destinations and also see this as an opportunity. We are looking forward to welcoming our new and recurring guests this winter.”

The Scandinavian Mountains Airport is located in between Sälen and Trysil, only a 10-minute transfer from the nearest ski area.

Scandinavian Mountains Airport is the first in the world with a remote tower (RTC) which is in use already from the opening and will be the first new airport in Europe that is fully approved according to the EASA regulations.

