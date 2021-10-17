Seville is blessed with a large range of both traditional and contemporary hotels – One Shot Palacio Conde de Torrejón 09 being the latter. This modern hotel, and former palace, has a boutique feel and comes with a dinky rooftop pool (a god-send in hotter seasons), exquisite interiors, and good-value rooms in an area more popular with locals than tourists.

The area

One Shot Palacio Conde de Torrejón 09 is located in one of the coolest areas of Seville. For those wanting to get a feel for the real Seville, the hotel couldn’t be better placed. The sprawling plaza of Alameda de Hercules and classic Sevillano (locals) hangouts, like Feria Market, are an orange throw away. Although you’ll have to wander about 20 minutes to get to the main tourist sights including the Seville Cathedral. A taxi from the airport costs around £25 and takes about 25 minutes, while Santa Justa Train Station is just under 30 minutes on foot.

The digs

One Shot Palacio Conde de Torrejón 09 comes with 60 rooms of various size and five suites. All are well-finished in contemporary style: think well-placed low-hanging lamps, geometric monochrome floors, authentic wood tall ceilings, long flowing white curtains and bouncy castle-thick mattresses. Textures are played with cleverly, giving a feeling of opulence, while not being at all gaudy or over the top. Standard rooms are a good-size by European standards and come with solid work desks and comfortable velvet chairs (ideal for home working), large TVs and quality toiletries, which are made in-house. If you’ve got a few extra quid or fancy a splurge, it’s well worth upgrading to a suite. All suites are impeccable, with stunning high, wooden ceilings, lashings of natural light, art deco-style chaise longue, marble tables and funky headboards. Bathrooms, with double sinks, bath tubs and crittall glass, add to the opulence, while the rain showers at this hotel are probably the best in the business – powerful and temperate.

Style, staff and stuff

The four-star hotel looks unassuming from the outside, but once inside it’s hard not to be charmed by its beauty, from the modernist interiors to classic features, high wood beamed ceilings and cooling internal patios. The décor throughout is luxurious and clean-cut, while the palette blends neutral and monochrome with pops of greens and blues. Abstract photography adorns the walls in the common areas and bedrooms, elevating the hotel from a bland to tasteful. Though one of the best assets to this hotel is its affable staff, like Belén on the reception desk who couldn’t be more accommodating, making returning at night like coming home to a friend’s house.

The facilities at One Shot Palacio Conde de Torrejón 09 are good too. The shallow dipping pool on the roof is no place to do morning lengths (it’s not very big) but is a blessing in summer months when temperatures shoot above 40 degrees. The terrace, though small, is a great place to unwind after a long day pounding the cobbles – but don’t expect stunning 360 degree views as it’s not that high.

Food and drinks

Breakfast, lunch and dinner at One Shot Palacio Conde de Torrejón 09 is served in the lobby area beneath a stunning geometric frame, which creates mesmerising light displays on the floor depending on when you visit. Breakfast is buffet style and made up of soft breads, cheeses, fresh fruit, croissants, yoghurt and cereals, while eggs are available to order as you wish (though breakfast is an additional charge).



Insider tip



– Head to La Tradizionale for a pizza slice, just around the corner for the best pie in the city. Corner House rooftop on the Alameda also serves quality cocktails in a laidback environment.



Rooms are available from £97 per night. For more information visit hoteloneshotpalaciocondetorrejon09.com