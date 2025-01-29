Few hotels in London can claim a past quite as colourful as the Great Scotland Yard Hotel.

Once the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police and the backdrop to some of Britain’s most notorious criminal investigations, the building has since undergone an opulent transformation into a five-star Hyatt property.

But this isn’t just another luxury London hotel.

With its unique blend of history, Scandinavian-inspired dining, and a location that puts you at the centre of everything, Great Scotland Yard Hotel is a stay unlike any other.

Location: 10/10

If it’s prime positioning you’re after, you’ll be hard-pressed to find lodgings better situated for London’s must-see attractions.

Nestled just a few hundred yards from Downing Street and a short stroll from Buckingham Palace, the hotel places you within arm’s reach of the city’s power players.

Covent Garden, the West End, and the Thames Embankment are all close by, and with Charing Cross and Embankment stations a stone’s throw away, the rest of London is at your feet.

Whether you’re here to explore the capital’s historic landmarks or just want easy access to the best the city has to offer, this location is hard to beat.

Rooms and Interiors: 7/10

Great Scotland Yard’s interiors pay homage to its storied past, seamlessly blending period details with contemporary design.

The rooms themselves are basic but comfortable, offering a stylish yet understated aesthetic that favours function over flamboyance.

The spacious showers are a definite plus, providing a luxurious start (or end) to the day, but the toilets? Let’s just say they’re an acquired taste—one of those design quirks that will either amuse or perplex.

Food: 9/10

The hotel’s culinary highlight is undoubtedly Ekstedt at The Yard, the Michelin-starred restaurant from Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt. Specialising in open-fire cooking, it brings a distinct Scandinavian flair to Westminster, where ingredients are smoked, charred, and grilled over a wood-burning firepit.

This Nordic influence carries through to breakfast, which, rather than your standard hotel buffet, delivers a refined selection reminiscent of the famous Danish brunches—expect freshly baked breads, quality cured meats, and artisanal cheeses.

For afternoon tea lovers, the hotel offers a signature high tea inspired by the iconic history and infamous tales of the 1820’s Grade II listed building.

Immersed with the nostalgia of the former HQ of the Metropolitan Police, each dish represents a different chapter of its time, taking guests on a journey of escapism through different chapters of the building’s greatest stories, from Sir Robert Peel’s ‘bobbies’ and iconography from Charles Dickens’ rounds to Charles Frederick Field’s trademark features.

Over at The 40 Elephants, the hotel’s bar, the focus is on inventive cocktails and a selection of spirits that would impress even the most discerning drinker. The drinks are undoubtedly excellent, but with price tags to match, you may want to limit yourself to one—unless, of course, you’re prepared to remortgage your house for another round.

Service and Facilities: 8/10

Service at Great Scotland Yard Hotel is polished but not overly formal, striking a balance between professional and personable. Staff are well-versed in the building’s history, happy to share anecdotes for those intrigued by the hotel’s past.

Facilities include a well-equipped gym, and while there’s no spa, the concierge can arrange treatments at nearby wellness centres should you need some extra pampering.

Verdict

With its rich history, unbeatable location, and a dining experience that ranks among the city’s best, Great Scotland Yard Hotel is a fascinating place to stay.

The rooms might not be the most lavish in town and the cocktails may require a small loan, but for a hotel that delivers a truly unique London experience, it’s a worthy contender.

