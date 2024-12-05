The InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, formerly the Imperial Mae Ping Hotel, is located just off Loi Kroh Road — a busy thoroughfare lined with lively bars, local restaurants, and massage parlours in the heart of Chiang Mai. Standing tall in a city dominated by low-rise buildings, this iconic hotel offers unparalleled views of Chiang Mai from its sleek rooftop bar. Inside, the hotel’s design elegantly merges Lanna-inspired patterns with monochrome modern textures and antiques. Beyond its stylish interiors, the hotel features an idyllic pool lined with cabana beds, six dining options, and a plush 24/7 gym.

Location

Just a short walk from the bright lights and pungent smells of the Chiang Mai Night Bazaar, the tall and striking InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping stands out in a city with few high-rises. Guests can reach the iconic red-bricked Tha Pae Gate in about 15 minutes on foot. While the stunning Wat Sri Suphan, also known as “The Silver Temple,” is a 25-minute walk away. Surrounding the hotel are a host of well-priced restaurants, bars, and street food stalls — perfect for anyone eager to dive into Thailand’s renowned culinary scene. To explore the trendier side of Chiang Mai, head to the Nimman neighbourhood, famous for its hip coffee shops, art galleries, and co-working spaces. When it comes to transport, the airport is only a 15-minute cab ride from the hotel.

Rooms

The InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping’s exterior may not win any beauty contests. Still, its imposing structure offers undeniable perks. Guests on the higher floors are rewarded with stunning views of the city, while all rooms benefit from spacious layouts. The hotel’s 240 rooms and suites feature crisp white and emerald-coloured wood-panelled walls. Patterned monochrome tiles, brightly-coloured, rich fabrics and Lanna-inspired artwork also pay homage to the ten forms of traditional Thai craftsmanship, known as Chang Sip Mu.



All rooms have king-sized beds, premium mattresses, excellent soundproofing, and thick blackout curtains to ensure a restful sleep — essential after a long-haul flight. Elsewhere, bathrooms are bright, marbled sanctuaries equipped with rainfall showers and low-slung bathtubs, perfect for unwinding after a day of sightseeing.



Additionally, select rooms have small outdoor dipping pools, AstroTurf terraces, garden furniture, and sweeping city views. All rooms are equipped with everything needed for a comfortable stay, including coffee machines and smart TVs with screen mirroring. Generously-sized desks are a nice addition, catering to monied remote workers and business travellers.

Style and service

You can usually count on InterContinental to deliver a consistent, comfortable stay — they’ve built their reputation on it. However, the InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping offers a little more flair than its counterparts. The lobby feels like a Thai governor’s residence. It comes adorned with opulent ornaments and a towering six-meter glass-fronted cabinet displaying an array of elegant vases.

The Lanna influence is present throughout but steers clear of the over-the-top designs some Thai hotels favour. Thoughtful design elements nod to Chiang Mai’s history as the capital of the Lanna Kingdom over 700 years ago. One example is the red brick walls flanking the hotel’s driveway, a tribute to the city’s iconic old walls that still define the square perimeter of the historic center.

Upon arrival, guests strike a gong for good luck; marking a memorable start to their stay. From there, it’s all about warm, personalised service. Staff across all levels, from the cheerful concierge to waiters, bellhops, and managers, are quick to greet you by name. This keen attention to detail epitomises the charm of the InterContinental Chiang Mai, set in the “Land of Smiles,” where a toothy grin is part of the country’s fabric.

Facilities, services and amenities

InterContinental Chiang Mai has a sanctuary-like outdoor pool and a spacious, hi-tech gym clad in gorgeous teak wood offering regular classes: Muay Thai, pilates and HIIT. Not forgetting six dining options, a spellbinding rooftop bar and a blossoming well-manicured garden with a pristine white 600-year-old stupa. In the lobby, knowledgeable concierge staff are always on-hand to book restaurants, tours or excursions.



The five-star hotel is keen to promote local culture and artisans so naturally offers experiential tours to visit local potters, silversmiths and basket weavers. They also arrange visits to festivals, galleries, museums and temples – the mountain temple tour is a must if you have half a day to spare while in Chiang Mai. Those with access to the InterContinental lounge – available at additional cost – are able to enjoy tea and coffee with snacks (cakes, biscuits and pastries) during the day or gyoza and alcoholic drinks of an evening in a private area.

Food and drink

The breakfast buffet at the InterContinental Chiang Mai is nothing short of lavish. Picture rows of crispy pastries, waffles, and freshly baked breads, alongside a dedicated station serving Chinese delicacies like prawn gyozas and custard buns. Chefs at the live cooking station prepare eggs to order— whether you prefer eggs Benedict, omelettes, poached, or fried. There’s also an abundance of healthy options, from smoothies and fruit platters to cereals.

Beyond breakfast, guests are spoiled for choice with a variety of on-site dining options. The Kam Lobby Lounge Bar, designed to pay homage to the city’s famed Yi Peng lantern festival, offers a peaceful spot for afternoon tea or coffee with a view of the pool. By evening, it transforms into a jazz bar, serving expertly crafted cocktails.

On the ground floor, The Gad Lanna restaurant offers an elegant setting for traditional Thai fare. Notable dishes include the Tom Kha soup, a moreish pad Thai, and the irresistibly sweet mango sticky rice. For a taste of something more international, head to the 16th floor to Hong’s restaurant, where you can indulge in a mix of Sichuan, Cantonese, and Taiwanese flavours in a beautifully ornate setting.