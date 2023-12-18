The Christmas period is one of the best times in the year when you can spend quality time with loved ones and get into the festive spirit. One way to get in the holiday mood is to partake in a range of activities and travel to other locations to try something new.

Firstly, London is known for its stunning landmarks, exciting activities and lively people. One of the most popular activities to do in London at Christmas is to go to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London which should be decked out for Christmas. Not only do you get to see plenty of the props from the actual Harry Potter movies, but there is also the option to have afternoon tea at the studios or even experience what it is like to eat Christmas dinner at the Great Hall. There are also plenty of festive photo opportunities as the whole of the studios is covered in snow, which will truly get you in the spirit of Christmas.

Furthermore, one of the main reasons that people visit London at Christmas time is to experience the Christmas markets. There are plenty to choose from and they have everything you could ever want from arts and crafts to tasty street food. There are also plenty of festive drinks including hot chocolate or mulled wine to keep you warm when the weather is cold. One of the most famous Christmas markets in London is Winter Wonderland which is Hyde Park’s massive celebration of all things Christmas. There are even opportunities to ice skate or play a whole host of games with your family and friends. If you do not find yourself in a position where you can travel to London, but still want a festive, exciting experience, playing double bubble is a great way to replicate this trip. Not only will you be able to socialise with others while you play, but you will also be able to do so from the comfort of your own home.

Of course, Christmas is a time when everyone buys presents for each other. Thankfully, in London, there are a myriad of shopping outlets that satisfy all of those visiting. Harrod’s is the London’s premiere department store and seven floors are filled with luxury items to purchase from all around the world. They even offer afternoon tea and the good news is that you can spend a long time in these shopping centres as they usually extend their opening hours during the festive period.

Moreover, one of the best things to do in London is to head to a musical or a play. In fact, there are an array of plays and musicals to choose from such as Frozen and Lion King musical. Furthermore, there are many pantomimes and shows that are on during the festive period such as the Nutcracker. If you are a Shakespeare fan, you will even be able to catch a classic play at the globe.

In a similar vein, London also has many impressive light displays during the Christmas period. From Harrods to Liberty, Selfridges to Harvey Nichols, they all have beautiful light displays that will make you want to stop and stare. The best way to view the array of lights is to take an open top bus which should take you round the city as well as allowing you to see other landmarks and sights. This way also means you don’t have to step out in the cold.

Of course, another handy way to see the city is to take a horse-drawn carriage ride through Richmond Park. This carriage ride is also extra special as passengers are offered mine pies and mulled wine while they ride through the city. This carriage ride ends in the Stables and is perfect to enjoy with a loved one. Alternatively, if you want to immerse yourself in everything Christmas related, you can go to the Christmas carols in London. For example, St Paul’s Cathedral has free admission and it is best if you book in advance. On the other hand, Trafalgar Square carols are also a popular place to listen to carols. If you find yourself here on Christmas Eve, it is extra special to spend your evening listening to carols here.

Overall, it is a truly magical experience to visit London at Christmas time. Not only is there great buzz during the winter period in this city, but there are also a wide variety of things to do. From visiting the Warner Bros Studio to taking a trip to Winter Wonderland, you are never short of activities to take part in when you are visiting London.