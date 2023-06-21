Plans to extend the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) to Thamesmead have been warmly welcomed by RIA London & South.

The proposal promises to revolutionise transportation in and around the capital, improving connectivity, driving economic growth, facilitating social mobility and enhancing the lives of local residents and businesses.

By connecting Thamesmead to the wider DLR network, the extension is expected to create a better travel experience, facilitating efficient and convenient journeys for commuters and leisure travellers alike.

TfL's submits plans to extend the DLR to Thamesmead



➡️ https://t.co/fOBqV1Qvvl



Plans to extend the DLR across the river to the Thamesmead part of southeast London have taken a step forward after Transport for London (TfL) submitted its Strategic Outline Case (SOC) to the… pic.twitter.com/Br6pGqXXVi — ianVisits (@ianvisits) June 16, 2023

Robert Cook, Policy Director at the Railway Industry Association, said: “RIA London & South very much welcome the business case submission from TfL and we are excited about the positive impact that an extension of the DLR to Thamesmead will bring to the local community and wider region.

“As an industry association, RIA is committed to advocating for innovation, investment and sustainable growth in the railway sector and this project is a prime example of this. There is no doubt that this extension will bring huge opportunities to the region by unlocking an otherwise underserved area.

“We stand ready to support RIA members who will no doubt be keen to offer their expertise and knowledge to ensure the smooth delivery of this significant project once approved.”

