As summer holidays approach, there’s no better way to reconnect with family than by traveling off-grid and living closely together. Wild With Consent makes it possible for campervanners to enjoy legal off-grid experiences on private land, allowing families to embrace the present, disconnect from smartphones and screens, and savour a simpler way of life in remote and secluded spots across the UK.



For those seeking an affordable summer getaway beyond traditional campsites, Wild With Consent offers exclusive and private camping pitches in some of the UK’s most popular and sought-after destinations, including Cornwall, Devon, Norfolk, and Pembrokeshire. From watersports, hiking, and biking to exploring historical landmarks and becoming immersed in the countryside, these unique sites provide the perfect backdrop for family adventures.

For Farming Enthusiasts…

Whittington Lodge Farm, Gloucestershire / £45 per night

Situated on a working farm next to a rewilding pond, this peaceful site promises spectacular views across the valley and plenty of roaming wildlife on the doorstep. An award-winning conservation farm, and internationally renowned for its wildlife and regenerative farming practices, Whittington’s safari experiences are exceptional opportunities for young ones to explore life on the farm and wildlife beyond.

For Dark Skies and Stargazing…

Stockham Farm, Somerset / £45 per night

Located just over a mile up into the hills above the lovely market town of Dulverton, this site boasts wonderful views down the Exe Valley and of Dunkery Beacon, and is perfectly located for exploring the moorland and wooded valleys of Exmoor National Park. Also, part of the Exmoor Dark Sky Reserve, and an accredited Dark Sky Friendly Business, Stockham Farm offers some of the best stargazing in the UK.

For Surfing and Paddleboarding…

Atlantic View, Cornwall / £45 per night

With views of the sea in one direction and 500 acres of farmland the other, families will feel on top of the world here at Atlantic View, perched above the long sandy beach of Widemouth Bay. This Blue Flag beach with two miles of golden sands is just a short walk away, which means families can catch the early morning waves before the masses even arrive. The brilliant surf school is also fantastic for beginners.

For Mountain Adventure…

Glasfryn, Brecon Beacons / £45 per night

With sweeping views across to the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons, there is no better spot to admire the drama of the Welsh landscape and delve into mountainous adventures. Whether challenging hikes in the Brecon Beacons, cycling the undulating landscape or visiting the popular literary town of Hay-on-Wye just 7 miles away, there are plenty of activities to keep all ages happy.

For Historical Gems…

Preston Tower, Northumberland / £45 per night

Secluded and steeped in gory history, the medieval Preston Tower was erected in the 1300s during the conflict between England and Scotland. This is a fascinating fortification and example of medieval masonry in England with 7-foot thick walls. Access to the guard room and prison, as well as the Flodden room (owner Sir Guiscard Harbottle was slain whilst fighting the Scots and King James IV at the Battle of Flodden) offer an interesting insight into Border history.

Walking Distance to the Beach…

The Croft, Amroth Castle Farm, Pembrokeshire / £30 per night

100m from the Blue Flag beach of Amroth in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park guests will wake up to the crashing waves and be one of the first on the beach as the sun rises. The natural screening and elevated position with sea views across the Carmarthen Bay ensures seclusion and privacy – yet all within walking distances. Not only a stone’s throw away from the beach, families with older children will also enjoy some fantastic walking following the coast to seaside villages and wild cliffs top walks.