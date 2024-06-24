Rob Boer, head chef at The Mutton at Hazeley Heath, will be bringing his award-winning pork pie to London for one weekend only after winning the coveted title of Pork Pie Off 2024.

This year’s competition, held at The Crown at Bray, kicked off British Pie Week in grand style. Sponsored by HG Walter, Windsor & Eton Brewery, and Pub in the Park, the event honoured the rich tradition and artistry of crafting the perfect pork pie.

Rob’s exceptional pork pie, with thyme pastry and a burnt onion jelly, was selected as the winner by a distinguished panel of judges, including Chef Ben Tish, Adam Heanen, Managing Director of HG Walter, and Jon Radford, Managing Director of Windsor & Eton Brewery.

Rob’s pork pie will be available to purchase in slices at HG Walter in Hammersmith on 28th and 29th June.

Facing fierce competition from top chefs, Rob outshone fellow contestants, including Dan Roth of The Belgian Arms, Alex Parker of The Beehive, Stuart McLaney of The Coachmakers Arms, Scott Smith of The Crown at Bray, and Chris Fordham Smith of The Barley Mow.

Adam Heanen from the judging panel said: “There was some stiff competition in this year’s Pie Off, but Rob’s pie exemplifies the best of British culinary tradition, combining classic techniques with innovative flavours. The crust was perfectly flaky, the filling was bursting with flavour – it’s everything you dream a pork pie could be.”

The Mutton at Hazeley Heath is a quintessentially British countryside pub located in the heart of North Hampshire, and a recent winner of Hampshire’s County Winner in the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards and regional winner for ‘Best Destination Pub’ in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

HG Walter is an independent family-run butcher committed to providing professional chefs and home cooks with exceptional products and services to create outstanding food. Established in 1972 by Peter Heanen, HG Walter has become one of the UK’s most respected butchers, supplying some of the country’s best chefs and restaurants.

Related: Dine among the vines at Downsview Vineyard