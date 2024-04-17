An Italy-based company is offering to hire Brits who want to move abroad and work from home for up to a year.

The stunning country of Italy has always been a top holiday destination for people in the UK, with it’s rich history, good weather and world-beating cuisine.

Whether it’s a weekend in Rome, or a coastal retreat on the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, the country has a lot to offer for a getaway.

Have you ever imagined spending longer than a fortnight in Italy, and setting up shop there for a longer period of time?

Well now that dream can be a possibility, thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by the Italian government.

A new Digital Nomad Visa Guide offers candidates the chance to live anywhere in the country for up to a year while working remotely.

The advertisement on the firm’s website outlines just six criteria that applicants need to meet to be considered.

These include:

A college or university degree from an accredited institution.

At least six months of experience in the industry where they plan to work remotely.

A work contract and a salary of €28,000 (£24,000)

No particular immigration offences committed within the last five years.

Evidence of a place to stay in Italy

Health Insurance

The scheme is Italy’s latest bid to encourage growth amid an ageing population.

Anyone interested must apply at their local Italian Consulate before they arrive in Italy.

The good news is if you enjoy your time and don’t want to come home, you can potentially renew it once in the country.

Other countries have similar schemes in place, but Italy’s offer is probably the most affordable and appealing.

Japan offers £50,202 annually to digital nomads who want to set up shop there, while Spain has a remarkably low minimum monthly salary of £1,832.

