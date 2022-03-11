JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa will reopen its doors on 16th March 2022, ready to welcome visitors to experience its tranquil setting and luxurious services on its very own Venetian private island escape.

As part of the reopening the resort will be launching a series of new and updated experiences for guests to enjoy.

They include an introduction to the JW Venice VOGA Academy, the resort’s first school dedicated to traditional Venetian rowing.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn the unique art of Venetian rowing, both around the Isola delle Rose island and also on some of Venice’s most famous canals.

Lessons of about 2 hours a day will have guests experiencing the lagoon as the locals do and learn about what was once the only vehicle for transit and transport in the city.

An experience “not to forget”

Speaking about the new opening, Cristiano Cabutti, General Manager of the JW Marriott Venice has said: “The whole team is very happy to be able to welcome back our guests starting from March 16th.

“We are particularly proud to present many new venues and features in 2022. We have wonderful, renovated facilities and specially designed to make our guests experience a stay they will not easily forget!”

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is an oasis away from Venice’s labyrinth of canals and bridges, with lush green spaces and wide open areas where guests can spend days exploring the finest wellness and dining experiences on offer at the resort.

All of this just a stone’s throw away from the heart of Venice, making it just a short boat ride away to St Mark’s Square for those wanting to explore the city’s cultural attractions.

JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa’s 266 rooms and suites are split into two separate accommodation experiences; the JW historic main building with its rooftop pool, and the JW Retreats – a cluster of residences set apart from the main hotel offering another level of seclusion with their own private gardens, with select properties including private pools.

Entrance

There is also this entrance, which is, ahem, rather special.

Video credit: Laura Lily.

