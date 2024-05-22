First-class flights to Canada can be purchased for a song after Air Transat launched an unbelievable spring sale.

From today (22nd May) to 27th May, the Canadian airline will be running a sale on Club Class seats on select flights from London Gatwick to Montreal and Quebec City for travel between 1st June and 31st October 2024.

Prices for the direct services are available from £999 per person return.

Air Transat, recognised for its friendly service and awarded the World’s Best Leisure Airline 2023 by Skytrax, operates up to daily from Gatwick to Montreal in the summer, and is the only airline to fly direct from the UK to Quebec City, with a weekly service departing on Sundays.

The airline also flies direct from Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin to Toronto.

The great value Air Transat Club Class service offers exceptional comfort and convenience with priority check-in and boarding, two checked bags (23 kg each) per person, accelerated security processing, spacious reclining seats in a dedicated cabin, attentive service, up to six gourmet meal options, a choice of quality wines, complimentary beverages and snacks, individual touch screens with USB ports and a premium travel kit.

For information and reservations, visit www.airtransat.com or contact a travel agent.

