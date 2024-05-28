The four-star Thompson Chicago, by Hyatt is one of those under-the-radar hotels that people just seem to love. And, in addition to suave, mid-century interiors and spacious rooms, this boutique-feel hotel, is just a stroll away from Lake Michigan, the Magnificent Mile, and downtown Chicago.

Location

Thompson Chicago is in Chicago’s trendy Gold Coast, an area brimming with designer shops like Celine, Dior, and Hermes. The Magnificent Mile is close by, too, making it a haven for shoppers. Just across the road, you’ll want to post up on the tiny, green square for a coffee – it’s the perfect spot for people-watching in the summer. Walkers will be happy to stroll into downtown Chicago in around 30 minutes. They’ll find Millennium Park and the impressive Art Institute of Chicago a little further. Alternatively, the red line is accessible from Clarke/Division station, just a ten-minute walk away connecting you to other areas. The airport is 40-60 minutes from the hotel by taxi, depending on the traffic.

Rooms & interiors

All 247 rooms and suites at the Thompson Chicago are spacious, well-turned-out and cosy. Most come with sterling city or lake views that are hard to take your eyes off. Decor-wise, muted sophistication is the order of the day. Picture neutral, earthy hues (greys, creams, browns and whites) with bursts of colour represented in bespoke artwork by Chicago-based Jenny Vyas. Some dwellings also have velvet turquoise L-shaped seating areas with contemporary glass coffee tables. All rooms have massive smart 42″ TVs with an array of channels and well-stocked minibars and desks. Good-sized bathrooms come with brilliantly white tiles, plush toiletries and rainfall showers. Elsewhere in the hotel, interiors, devised by British designer Tara Bernard, have a ‘gentlemen’s smoking lounge’ feel: think Don Draper in Mad Men.

Service & facilities

Service at the Thompson Chicago is functional. The concierge and reception do what’s needed with little fanfare or fuss, while those tending to room service are pleasant and happy to help. Facilities-wise, there’s not much besides a decent-sized gym with Peloton machines, free weights and treadmills – though headphones are a nice touch.

Food & drink

Typically, the hotel has an on-site restaurant (previously headed up by an award-winning chef), but it’s under renovation. The reimagined dining spot, Tavern on Rush, will eventually have a cocktail bar, restaurant and outdoor patio when it opens later this year. Thankfully, the area isn’t short of restaurants. Velvet Taco is a popular, no-frills Mexican canteen nearby, and Lou Malnati’s, an infamous chain known for its vein-clogging deep-dish pizza, is just across the way. Meat lovers will be happy at Gibson Bar & Steakhouse. Though for something more fancy, Maple & Ash is worth a look in and should be followed by a cocktail at Luxe bar over the road from Thompson Chicago.



Fact box



Website: hyatt.com/thompson-hotels

Rooms: Rooms available from around £200 per night

Address: 21 E Bellevue Pl, Chicago, IL 60611, United States



