A Yes Minister scene has been doing the rounds on social media after the Conservatives rolled out their national service proposals – and it’s uncanny how closely it mimics Rishi Sunak’s plans.

The prime minister ramped up his election campaign by telling eighteen-year-olds that they will be forced to carry out a form of national service if the Tories are voted back in at the July 4th General Election.

Young people would be given a choice between a full-time placement in the armed forces for 12 months or spending one weekend a month for a year “volunteering,” in their community, the Tories said.

The Prime Minister said the policy would help unite society in an “increasingly uncertain world” and give young people a “shared sense of purpose”.

But people have been quick to point out how closely the proposals mimic this Yes Minister scene.

Watch the clip in full below:

