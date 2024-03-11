The Standard just seems to fit in Bangkok – a city with thriving creative and culinary scenes. Not forgetting a mass of well-to-do local and international entrepreneurs, creatives and moneyed high society kids. Though it was never supposed to be (various tragic events led to The Standard coming to pass), Bangkok has undoubtedly benefitted from having a five-star hotel worthy of the social media generation on its patch.



The exterior of Bangkok’s tallest building looks a little like the architect was playing tetris with two ordinary, glass-fronted high-rises. But it’s once through the doors that things get really exciting. Here textures, scents and wacky, almost Tim Burton-worthy cinematographic interior flourishes, get to work on the senses and you instantly regress to being a kid in a OTT toy shop. That’s not all, though. The plush, design-focussed hotel has a host of exceptional restaurants too – notably the Michelin-approved Ojo on the 76th floor – and a gorgeous urban swimming pool.

Location

The Standard Bangkok sits in the Bang Rak region of Bangkok, across from Chong Nonsi BTS station. The well-connected area is home to temples, restaurants, bars and massage parlours. Other places to visit include Patpong Night Market (ten minutes walk away) in the former red light district. For something greener, Lumpini Park is just over 20 minutes on foot. Slightly further afield, you can go two stops on the BTS and arrive at Saphan Taksin. This allows for direct access to Bangkok’s winding Chao Phraya River. Visitors can take in modern and traditional sights from here, including the mammoth shopping mall Icon Siam or Wat Arun (an iconic temple).

Rooms & interiors



Spanish creative supremo Jaime Hayon is the mastermind behind The Standard Bangkok’s bright, bold, and zany interiors. It’s the design world’s answer to Willy Wonker and the Chocolate Factory. We’ll stop short of using the hackneyed PR-term “Instagrammable” to describe some of the designs (though, in essence, it fits). Still, parts of the hotel do seem as though they were designed to be snapped by those with large followings. From the reception to the restaurants, guests are introduced to an acid trip of colours, shapes, and textures. Sunny headboards in vibrant hues, deliciously curvy mirrors reflecting the hotel’s unique aesthetic, and an eclectic mix of marble, wood, and metallic furnishings add a touch of luxury.

The hotel’s 155 rooms are slightly more subdued but never dull. Warm, earthy hues compliment the offbeat art deco furnishings, including the glass-fronted wardrobes that look like mid-century drinks cabinets. Bathrooms come with Japanese toilets (hello, heated loos and remote-powered bidets), the hotel’s own-brand sweet-smelling toiletries, rainfall showers, and bathtubs with knockout city views. If we’re to be fussy, the bathroom door didn’t quite close properly. Admittedly, a minor issue that compromise the privacy of the room.

Alas, the design is hard to criticise, and comfort has been made paramount. King-sized beds come with plush linens and are well-placed for guests to sleep, cast their favourite films, and wake up to sunsets over Bangkok’s impressive cityscape. Electric blinds and curtains allow you easy control over light and privacy without leaving your bed. Some rooms come with in-built corner sofas for additional relaxation space.

Service and facilities

Humble, smiley and impossibly cheery service seems to be the go-to in Thailand. It’s no different at The Standard Bangkok. If you feel under the weather, they’ll send fruit plates. Or call to check on you, occasionally. Fancy a cocktail in your room? Consider it done. Familiar heart-melting grins are always followed by a saw-a-dee khaaaaa. This is the land of smiles, after all. Facilities-wise, the hotel has a high-tech gym with Peloton bikes, a range of fitness classes and cold, minty face towels. Its pool, skirted by plants is an urban oasis (there’s also a jacuzzi and pool bar). Next door, guests get a complimentary ticket to the Sky Walk – a nerve-jangling glass runway 310m above the city.

Food & drink

The Standard Bangkok isn’t short of F&B options. It has seven food, drink, and nightlife venues. One of the best ways to see them is to sign up for the hotel’s vertical Bar Crawl. Don’t fret; it’s a far cry from the pub crawls on Khao San Road – think more fancy cocktails, fewer buckets of booze. You’ll be given a passport and have free reign to make your way through the hotel’s maze of bars (Mott 32, The Parlor, Double Standard and Ojo Terrace). It’s exceptional value at around £43.50 and includes up to six drinks (cocktails, wine and beer) and four snacks.



Similarly, the hotel offers a Three of a Kind option for guests (and non-guests at the weekend) to experience three of its esteemed restaurants.Starters are first served at Mott32. The Standard’s award-winning Chinese restaurant serves the crispiest belly pork and top-notch dim sum. Next, you’ll be whisked up to The Standard Grill, a gorgeous art deco dining room. Here it’ll be succulent Chateau Briand, Red Snapper or chicken or pork with tiger prawns and some sides – the potato mille-feuille is a delight.



The best is saved until last with a final stop at the gold and pink jewellery box on the 76th floor of the MahaNakon Tower. It’s Bangkok’s highest building at 310 metres and here awaits a creamy arroz con leche dessert at Ojo, a Michelin-approved modern Mexican restaurant. It’s worth noting that alcoholic drinks aren’t included in the Three-of-a-kind offer (£56) but mocktails, tea or coffee are.

A la carte breakfast is available at Double Standard – a playful British-American dining room with cream and emerald tiles and tiger-printed canvasses. The menu has everything from pancakes to egg-based options, fruit juices and speciality coffees.

Fact box



Address: 114 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Website: www.standardhotels.com

Rooms: Standard King rooms start from around £125 (breakfast included)