Sea Breeze Beach House is a family-friendly, all-inclusive hotel on a sugar-white sandy beach close to Oistins – Barbados’ renowned fish dry. The boutique-ish four-star hotel has typically bright Caribbean-style rooms (some with knockout sea views), a friendly atmosphere, and free watersports. Staff offer quintessentially Bajan customer service – big smiles, warm greetings, and a don’t worry, everything will be alright attitude. There are also three pools (one adult-only), five restaurants, and the cutest rum bar you’ve ever seen at the hotel’s bright, serene garden area.

Location

Sea Breeze Beach House is located on the south coast of the famous Caribbean island of Barbados. Arriving from the airport is relatively straightforward. Book a taxi in advance for around £18, or grab one out front for closer to £30. The journey takes around 15 minutes, but make sure you agree on a price before setting off, as taxis don’t have set meters.

The hotel is a twenty-minute walk (or five-minute taxi ride) from Oistins Fish Fry – the most famous fish market in Barbados. Those looking for a lively night should head to Oistins on Friday to sample the authentic local nightlife and taste some of the freshest fish on the island. Alternatively, jump in a cab to St Lawrence Gap – a trendy area with bars and restaurants. Barbados’ capital of Bridgetown is 15-20 minutes by bus from a bus stop 30 yards from the hotel. Local services cost around £1 ($2 Barbados Dollars) regardless of where you go.

Rooms

Sea Breeze Beach House does not disappoint with comfort. There are king-size mattresses, almost as thick as the floor of a bouncy castle, and quality black-out curtains make it difficult to get out of bed in the morning. But you’ll be ready to go once you’ve pulled your foggy rum-head from the pillow and drawn back the curtains to see the blazing sunshine and welcoming blue ocean.

Like many hotels in Barbados, Sea Breeze Beach House’s interiors have an island theme: think coral colors and turtle canvasses. Rooms are luminous, and the beachside suites are close enough to the sea that you could probably skim a stone from your balcony. All suites have flat screen television with Netflix, a modern coffee machine, and a mini-bar with complimentary drinks – included in the room rate. Refreshments range from the easy-drinking local beer, Banks, to Coca-Cola, rum, and various juices.

Sea view double suite at Sea Breeze Hotel

Service and Facilities

The staff at Sea Breeze Beach House are friendly, laidback and well-drilled. Shawndelle on the reception desk offers the warmest welcome, while smiley Terell in Cerulean (the hotel’s fancy fine-dining restaurant) elevates guests’ experience with his enthusiasm, knowledge, and positivity. Guests also have access to various activities, from snorkeling and kayaking to ‘How To’ lessons, which include things like yoga, bingo, and rum tastings.

The hotel’s atmosphere is friendly, non-pretentious, and familiar. Guests ask one another, “When did you get in?” and talk to staff like old friends. Sea Breeze caters mainly to couples and families, and kids have plenty to do. As well as a choice of several swimming pools and a 300-yard beach, kayaks, footballs, snorkeling gear, and regular exercise classes come free of charge.

Staff at Sea Breeze Hotel

Food and drink

Sea Breeze Beach House has a handful of restaurants ranging from classic buffet-style fare (Mahogany) to lobster and fine dining (Cerulean). De Rum Shop Cafe is the perfect place for a quick Bajan cutter (sandwich), while the Flying Fish supplies all your poolside classics – burgers, pizza, and sandwiches. We’d recommend looking at the dinner menus over breakfast (served in Mahogany restaurant) and reserving a table. Get up early to make sure you don’t miss out.

The hotel has plenty of bars, too – the most sociable being the one out the front of Mahogany restaurant, where guests go for pre or post-dinner cocktails and a natter. Local beers like Banks, sparkling wine, various local rums, and household branded spirits are available – rare in an all-inclusive resort.

e