A London party boat which is a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub has sunk in the River Thames amid heavy rainfall.

It sank on Thursday as rain battered the capital.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office until 3am on Friday.

A spokesman for the Bar & Co boat, which was moored at Temple Pier, told the PA news agency: “Likely it sunk because of weather conditions.”

NAVIGATIONAL WARNING



M02-24 – Kings Reach – Navigational Warning – Temple Pier Sunken Vessel



Mariners are advised that a vessel has sunk on the inside of Temple Pier. Mariners are requested to pass Temple Pier with great caution.



➡️ https://t.co/HYjhdxxtPN pic.twitter.com/0l004b82Mo — Port of London Authority (@LondonPortAuth) January 4, 2024

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “A restaurant vessel sank at Temple Pier in London on January 4.

“The alarm was raised at about 12.30pm and everyone is accounted for.”

The Port of London Authority has advised vessels to pass Temple Pier with “great caution”.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel, a Metropolitan Police boat and a London Fire Brigade boat were sent to the scene.

