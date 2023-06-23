Situated in the heart of Hudson Yards, New York City, Equinox Hotel New York is the epitome of lavishness, wellness, and exceptional service. From its unbeatable location to its world-class facilities, outstanding dining options, and invigorating spa and fitness amenities, this five-star hotel provides an unforgettable experience that surpasses all expectations. The Big Apple might be the city that never sleeps, but everyone here sleeps just fine.

Location

Equinox Hotel New York boasts a coveted position in the vibrant and newly-developed neighbourhood of Hudson Yards, one of the most dynamic areas in New York City. Just steps away from the hotel, you’ll find an array of attractions like Times Square, the High Line, and the iconic Broadway theatres. Vessel landmark, with its intertwining spiral staircases, sits right outside the hotel lobby and provides guests with a great photo op. Apart from capturing that Instagram-worthy shot, you’ll find a plethora of shopping and dining options nearby.

Meanwhile, adjacent to the hotel, The Shed, a multi-disciplinary arts centre, provides a vibrant cultural experience with its exhibitions, performances, and events. Whether you’re a leisure traveller seeking cultural immersion or a business traveller attending meetings, Equinox Hotels’ prime location ensures convenient access to the best of what NYC has to offer. Those wanting to avoid New York’s traffic can also take the chopper to the airport for additional cost.

Rooms

The 212 rooms and suites at Equinox Hotel New York give off a sense of elegance and tranquillity. Meticulously designed, these rooms exude sophistication, blending modern aesthetics with a sense of warmth and comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of the city skyline or the Hudson River. While top-notch soundproofing and electric blackout blinds ensure a peaceful retreat from the bustling metropolis.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, each room combines functionality and luxury. The intuitive in-room tablet allows guests to effortlessly control lighting, temperature, and entertainment options. The ultra-comfortable beds, adorned with premium temperature-regulating natural fibres, guarantee a restful night’s sleep. Spacious bathrooms feature marble accents, rainforest showers and indulgent bath products from Grown Alchemist that elevate the bathing experience to next-level opulence. With a focus on well-being, rooms provide complimentary yoga and fitness equipment for guests to use throughout their stay, along. There’s also a wide variety of health-focused products available for purchase in the RoomBar, including herbal sleep-inducing teas, tinctures, superfoods, and a fully stocked mini-bar.

Service

Equinox Hotels sets itself apart from competitors thanks to its impeccable service. Staff are attentive, affable and surpass expectations (even for a five-star inner city hotel). Each member of the team radiates professionalism and warmth ensuring that every guest feels valued and well-cared for throughout their stay. From the concierge desk to the housekeeping team, every interaction is characterised by a commitment to providing a seamless and memorable experience.

Facilities and amenities

The range of amenities at Equinox Hotels is unparalleled. The fitness centre, known as Equinox Hudson Yards, sets a new standard for hotel gyms, drawing inspiration from Equinox’s renowned fitness clubs. It features state-of-the-art equipment, expert trainers, and a comprehensive selection of classes. Guests have everything they need to maintain their fitness routine or embark on a wellness journey. Equinox Hudson Yards also offers an indoor saltwater lap pool, hot and cold plunges. There’s also an expansive outdoor lounge pool (heated year-round), boasting a wraparound terrace with 360-degree views.

The Spa by Equinox Hotels provides a serene oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation. Indulge in a range of tailored treatments delivered by skilled therapists in a tranquil setting that promotes holistic well-being. The Spa also offers cryotherapy treatments, an infrared sauna, and an immersive sound and harmonic resonance therapy known as The Spa Wave Table. This unique treatment, designed to induce deep restfulness, provides the equivalent of three hours of sleep in just 30 minutes.

Food & Drink

Located on the 24th floor, Electric Lemon, the hotel’s signature restaurant, treats guests to panoramic views of the city skyline alongside a menu inspired by locally sourced ingredients. The space includes a seated restaurant, bar, lounge, and a roughly 750 square metre outdoor terrace with exceptional views of the skyline and Hudson River. Vibrant dishes, complemented by creative cocktails, are a true feast for the senses. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In-room dining is also available and can be ordered effortlessly through the in-room tablets until 11 pm.

Fact Box:

Address: 33 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

Website: www.equinox-hotels.com