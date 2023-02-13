Four Seasons Bangkok is a big hotel, both in architectural terms and stature. The resort, located on the Chao Phraya river, is where Thailand’s high society host lavish weddings, and wealthy international tourists come to escape the madness of Bangkok in unadulterated luxury. It promises unrivalled customer service, a superb Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant, two infinity pools, a hair salon, a spa facility, gorgeous design and spectacular river views. It also happens to be home to Bangkok’s finest bar.

Area

You couldn’t get Four Seasons Bangkok closer to the Chao Phraya river if you tried. Fortunately for shoppers, that means its close to the famous ICONSIAM, which the hotel provides regular complimentary boat rides to. Nearby, you’ll find a scattering of art galleries, coffee shops, restaurants and museums. In contrast, exuberant Chinatown is around 15-20 minutes by taxi. Both main airports are around a 40-minute drive on a good day (traffic in Bangkok can be troublesome). BTS station is only around 25 minutes away by taxi.

Rooms

There’s no doubt the best rooms, and suites, at Four Seasons Bangkok face the river. Of course, they come at a premium. Still, all 299 rooms here are spacious, comfortable and effortlessly stylish, with epic floor-to-ceiling windows. Interiors in grey, beige, coffee and navy tones, are relatively minimalist, with well-placed geological sculptures and fresh flowers. The finer touches have also been considered: free-standing baths, thick pillowy bathroom mats, international plug sockets and large smart TVs with screen mirroring. Some suites also have chaise lounges, sofas and desks overlooking the milky green waterway where longboats, ferries and tourist boats steam by.

Style, staff and stuff

Four Seasons Bangkok’s parking lot indicates the calibre of its guests (it’s packed with supercars). On entering the hotel, you’ll be seduced by a sweet, fresh jasmine scent and dazzled by the architectural grandiosity. Prolific Belgian Jean-Michel Gathy (Aman, Capella, Banyan Tree etc.) was the creative vision behind the dramatic design, which has water at heart to mirror the trickling sounds of the Chao Praya river just a few hundred metres away.

The inner courtyard, between the river and hotels, is an oasis of black marble and elegant water features. Elsewhere, high ceilings and lavish contemporary design, akin to a modernist museum, create a sense of calm here. Immaculately dressed teams guide guests wherever they need to be, providing smiley welcoming customer service. The urban riverside resort hotel is also blessed with a range of facilities. There’s a Michelin-star Cantonese restaurant, a modernist Italian dining room, two infinity pools, a well-equipped gym and a spa with a steam room and hot bath.

Food & drink

Most appetites are catered to at the Four Seasons Bangkok. Yin Ting Yuan is an award-winning Cantonese fine dining restaurant. Riva del Fiume Restorante serves elevated Italian dishes under the watchful eye of veteran chef Andrea Accordi, previously of the eight Michelin-starred Four Seasons Hong Kong. It’s the only place you can eat Mayura Station full-blood Wagyu beef in Thailand – cows are grass-fed until the final months of life and then fed Cadbury’s chocolate and candy. The Fiori di zucchini ripieni (zucchini fried with ricotta, goat’s cheese and fig) is also exceptional.

Additionally, the breakfast buffet, served overlooking the pool and river, is wide-ranging but slightly on the small side for such an enormous resort. Options here range from miso soup and prawn dumplings to fresh fruits, pastries and a handful of Thai dishes. Plus, there’s an omelette station, fresh smoothies and premium coffee (oat milk and over alternatives are available).

Food aside, Four Season’s Bangkok is also home to one of the world’s best bars. BKK Social, a high-end cocktail bar voted Bangkok’s best bar, has a laid-back members club feel. Mixologists are Thailand’s finest, serving up innovative twists on classic cocktails to well-heeled guests and locals. It’s best to book a table at the dimly lit in advance or prop up the bar and let affable head honcho Phillip Bischoff and his team guide you through the menu. If you’re lucky, Tony, an apprentice, will be on hand to provide the energy and endless smiles. The Bananazo is world-class, as their classic Negroni.

Fact box

Room rates: Deluxe rooms from around £430 per night (prices vary)

Address: 300/1 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Website: fourseasons.com/bangkok