Home Farm – the glamping site at the end of the tube line – is returning for its tenth season from 2nd May 2024.

The rural hideaway set within 150 acres of private woodland, meadows and lakes on the Aldenham Estate in Hertfordshire, has become a haven for busy city workers, providing easy access to wilderness and tranquillity.

Just twelve dreamy Yurts and Bell Tents rest within the spacious long-grass meadow surrounding a majestic century’s old Oak tree. Each tent offers a wonderfully private experience with plenty of freedom and space to roam the hidden woodlands, rolling meadows and private lake.

The Aldenham Estate is on London’s doorstep in Hertfordshire, just a short ten minute taxi ride from the Jubilee and Northern line and the Thameslink station in Elstree.

Yet, even though it is well connected to London, once guests arrive they will feel instantly at ease, peaceful and immersed in this special piece of green belt countryside that has been lovingly cared for by the same family for over 400 years.

Home Farm: What’s the vibe?

Home Farm Glamping is a relaxed hideaway that embraces nature’s simplicity, while offering plenty of creature comforts such as a comfy bed, cosy bedding, hot water bottles, hairdryers and flushing loos.

A communal Barn and festoon-lit fire pit are a short walk from the Bell Tents and Yurts. Guests can choose to self-cater on Weber grills or order a delicious Gourmet BBQ box if preferred. The relaxed feel means visitors can simply enjoy some downtime, take walks across the 150 acre estate and explore the board games and lawn games available in the Barn. Alternatively, for anyone looking for a more action-packed stay, guests can book one of the many events or activities available.

Prices for a Bell Tent during off peak season start at £100 for up to 4 people per night, or £130 for a Yurt for up to 5 people per night.

Conservation

The Home Farm Glamping team cares deeply about wildlife and natural habitat loss affecting so much of the British countryside, so they have teamed up with the Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust on an ambitious Environmental Management Plan to increase biodiversity across the Estate. So far, 3,000 trees have been planted, hedgerows restored, six ghost ponds reinstated, non-native plants have been removed and nesting boxes have been added across the grounds for native bats, songbirds and owls. The results are already being seen with many species returning to the woodland and meadows that have not been spotted for many years – but there’s still plenty more to do!

A stay at Home Farm Glamping helps to benefit local conservation efforts as a £3 donation from each booking goes directly to the local Wildlife Trust’s work. The profits from the glamping business are invested into the Estate’s habitat and conservation work with this year’s focus on restoring the biodiversity of the beautiful Tykes Water Lake. It is hoped that the Lake can become a valuable habitat for a wide range of species once again.

At Home Farm schedule

Set within Home Farm Glamping’s enchanting meadows and fairy-lit woodlands, At Home Farm returns with a fresh new season of intimate live performances, joyous long table banquets and nourishing wellbeing experiences. Early Bird tickets are now on sale for the initial line-up that includes Communion Presents Bruno Major, Ronnie Scott’s Presents Vanessa Haynes Sings Aretha Franklin and Izo Fitzroy. Woodfired Canteen is back with its famed long table feasts with renowned chefs Adriana Cavita, Josh Katz and DJ BBQ. New for 2024 is Wild Oak Meadows Family Day Festival due to be held on the 13 July. This glorious fun filled day will celebrate the beautiful outdoors with tree climbing, zip lining, children’s theatre, live music, storytelling sessions, face painting and wholesome Forest School activities. Guests can enjoy a wonderful overnight experience by combining an event with a stay at Home Farm Glamping. Various Prices, visit www.athomefarm.live

Roarsome Adventures

Roarsome Adventures will be bringing their iconic American School Buses to Home Farm Glamping for the month of May. This quirky accommodation, which can sleep up to 6 guests in a double and four singles, is complete with boho design features and exquisite views of the meadow offering a totally unique and unforgettable experience for the whole family. From £250 per night for a two night minimum stay.

Onsite pottery studio

Sarah Core Arts Pottery Studio takes residence at Home Farm this year. With over ten years experience teaching pottery and exhibiting her works, Sarah is an award-winning ceramic artist who loves welcoming people into her new studio to explore creativity and learn mindfulness and wellbeing through pottery. Pottery throwing experiences with fired clay are available from £75pp, and group hand building pottery workshops from £45pp.

Wellbeing experiences

For those looking for their stay to provide a moment of calm and chance to reconnect with their body and mind, Home Farm offers massages in the meadow, yoga on the lawn and even has an on-site Yoga Yurt offering regular yoga and meditation classes and special events run by SouLand Yoga.