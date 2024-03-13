A five-star hotel in London has launched a bottomless ‘bubbles and breakfast in bed’ in the latest iteration of the much-loved all-you-can-eat-and-drink trend.

The luxury Mayfair hotel, London Marriott Hotel Park Lane, is advertising a new Bed, Breakfast & Bubbles package, inviting guests to fluff up those pillows and feast like a royal with decadent plates and unlimited English sparkling wine in the comfort of their own private surroundings.

Recently launched and available daily, when staying in one of the hotel’s elegant Premium Rooms and Suites, guests can enjoy enviable views of Hyde Park and Marble Arch, an impressive menu of breakfast classics, freshly baked pastries, specials and more, alongside an unlimited pour of the finest cuvée, Chapel Down Vintage Reserve 2019 for 90 minutes. Non-alcoholic prosecco, tea, coffee and refreshing juices are also available.

A breakfast of champions awaits with delicious appetisers including; prawn and lobster croquettes with sunny side up eggs with truffle aioli and parmesan; and dates stuffed with cream cheese and pistachios, before moving onto the main event with the likes of a full English breakfast; confit mushrooms stuffed with feta cheese and pomegranate, with a roasted pepper sauce and a tempura fried halloumi; and a heavenly stack of soufflé pancakes with crème fraiche, seasonal berries and a maple syrup. This can be enjoyed alongside a variety of baked pastries, yoghurt, and homemade cakes, created by the hotel’s talented, in-house team.

The food and bubbles will continue to flow with a simple dial of a button to order a second replenishment of breakfast plates and drinks, leaving you feeling full and content, ready to start your day.

Bed, Breakfast & Bubbles is priced at £120 per person and is available as an add-on exclusively for those staying overnight in one of the spacious Premium Executive Rooms (from £650 per night), Executive Balcony Rooms (from £660 per night), Executive Suite (from £1,400 per night), Family Suite (from £1,425 per night) or the Premier Suite (from £2,510 per night) between 8am – 12pm (check-out is at 12pm).

Terms:

For the Bed, Breakfast & Bubbles package, guests must pre-order their breakfast the night before by 9pm and choose from one decadent appetiser and a main event, alongside an assortment of baked pastries, yoghurts and juices, with a choice of delivery time the next morning, available from 8am – 12pm. Chapel Down ‘Vintage Reserve 2019’ English Sparkling Wine will be served for the duration of 90 minutes up to a maximum of three bottles per room booking, and will be replenished once it has been finished and the empty bottle is returned to the hotel’s in-house team. Available only in Premium Rooms and Suites. This offering cannot be exchanged for vouchers or any other products.

