Wizz Air is to launch the UK’s first budget airline flights to Saudi Arabia, promising to offer “unbeatable fares”.

The carrier announced it will begin flying between Gatwick Airport, West Sussex, and Jeddah from March 31 next year using a new Airbus A321XLR plane.

Wizz Air has 47 of the planes on order, and will base the first it receives at Gatwick.

The enhanced fuel capacity of the jets means they will have a maximum range of up to 11 hours flying time and burn up to 30 per cent less fuel per seat than previous generation aircraft, according to Airbus.

Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “The Airbus A321XLR is the most cost-efficient aircraft in its class.

“Its enhanced range capability allows Wizz Air to connect the farthest destinations in its network, while also providing opportunities for further expansion, connecting more cultures, economies and continents.

“We are excited to offer unbeatable fares to our customers on the new route from London Gatwick to Jeddah.

“Since establishing our base at London Gatwick in 2020, we have demonstrated ambitious growth, making it a natural, strategic decision to operate our first Airbus A321XLR from this airport.”

Flights from Gatwick to Jeddah will be Wizz Air’s longest UK route.

The airline said single fares will start from £134.99.

Related: London’s Leading and Busiest Airports