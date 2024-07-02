As the temperatures start to cool here in the UK following a pretty brief heatwave, you may be yearning for a bit more sun and travel this summer.

But whilst the popular destinations like Paris and Barcelona are likely to hit your wallet pretty hard, there are some lesser known gems on the continent that are just as beautiful, and much cheaper.

One location comes out on top as the best value for money destination though. That place is the Polish city of Krakow, which was recently named 2024’s best-value European destination by luggage storage experts, Stasher.

After analysing date from KAYAK, Hotels.com and Numbeo, a weekend in Krakow came in at just under £525 per person.

The city is beautiful as well. Located in southern Poland, Krakow is packed full of culture and history, with an incredibly well-preserved old town and a bustling Jewish quarter where you’ll find vintage shops and bars open well into the night.

Krakow has an incredibly well preserved Old Town, perfect for those looking for some history (Getty)

One of the city’s main attractions is the beautiful Wawel Royal Castle, whilst the Old Town is a picturesque scene of cafes, cobbled streets and pastel colours around a spectacular square.

The Wawel Royal Castle is one of Krakow’s best attractions (Getty)

Thanks to a favourable exchange rate between the pound and the Polish zloty, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck in Krakow as well. The MEN reports that pints can be found for less than £3, whilst you can also treat yourself to a huge range of food and local delicacies such as pierogi, which are traditional stuffed dumplings served with sour cream

Flights are cheap as well. A quick browse on Skyscanner shows one-way flights to Krakow from London for about £20 in September, if you fancied an end-of-summer getaway.

So if you’ve not got any travel plans lined up for the next few months, Krakow could be the answer to your prayers.