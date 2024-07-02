The Conservatives unleashed their latest attack line by blasting Sir Keir Starmer for spending time with his kids.

Speaking to Virgin Radio, the Labour leader said making time for his children allowed him to be a better politician because it helps him relax and hone his decision-making skills.

Sir Keir and his wife Victoria have a 16-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

He said: “We’ve had a strategy in place and we’ll try to keep to it, which is to carve out really protected time for the kids, so on a Friday – I’ve been doing this for years – I will not do a work-related thing after six o’clock, pretty well come what may.

“There are a few exceptions, but that’s what we do.”

The comments have been used as part of a new attack line rolled out by the Conservatives, who have told voters that they “deserve better than a part-time Prime Minister”.

Another lie

Jeez

You’ll keep on doing it to the bitter end won’t you?



Keir Starmer has said that he intends to have Friday evenings with his young family whenever he can. Fair enough.



Beats what many of your lot have been up to in their spare time!



How many suspended since… — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 1, 2024

But a number of people disagree with the ads, including, it would seem, the prime minister himself:

When will they learn that the Internet never forgets? pic.twitter.com/07Em1lg1JV — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) July 2, 2024

