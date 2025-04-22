Most surveys show that travellers love flying with Jet2 and booking it’s holidays, which is now the U.K.’s largest tour operator. The group certainly has a focus on customer service that is, ahem, not always evident in the low cost sector. Usefully, Jet2 has of late expanded significantly from it’s Northern bases, and just two weeks after their inaugural flight departed from London Luton Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a massively expanded Summer programme for 2026 from this new base – with 22 destinations in total, including brand-new Corfu, Kos, Preveza (exclusive), Skiathos (exclusive) and Menorca, extra capacity to all regions, and an additional aircraft coming into operation, , adding a 3rd based Airbus A321neo aircraft.

This expansion represents a capacity increase of 44% when compared to last year, with 620,000 seats and up to 50 weekly departing flights during peak periods to choose from.

The five new routes for 2026 from London Luton Airport are as follows:

Corfu – two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026.

Kos – two weekly services (Monday and Thursday) from 21st May to 29th October 2026.

Preveza (exclusive route) – weekly Sunday services from 24th May to 1st November 2026.

Skiathos (exclusive route) – weekly Saturday services from 23rd May to 10th October 2026.

Menorca – two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) with Tuesday flights available from 5th May to 20th October 2026, and Friday services from 22nd May to 30th October 2026.

In addition to the new routes, the other destinations now on sale from London Luton Airport for 2026 are – Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain (Alicante, Girona and Reus), Turkey (Antalya and Dalaman), Greece (Heraklion in Crete, Rhodes and Zante), Balearic Islands (Ibiza and Majorca), Italy (Verona) and Portugal (Faro and Madeira). Jet2 is the only airline to operate to Girona and Verona for 2026 and, along with Skiathos and Preveza, it means the companies will fly to four exclusive destinations next summer.

