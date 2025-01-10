Liz Truss’s bid to stop people from talking about how she crashed the economy has spectacularly backfired as ‘Liz Truss crashes the economy’ dominates the headlines.

On Thursday (9/1), lawyers of the former prime minister claimed that accusations that her short tenure in Number 10 led to economic ruin are likely to “cause serious harm to her reputation”.

They suggested that such comments made by the current prime minister also contributed to Truss losing her South West Norfolk seat.

Truss spent 44 chaotic days in power, from 6 September to 25 October, and was comedically outlasted by a lettuce in a joke set up by The Daily Star.

The letter, which was first seen by The Telegraph, argues that the aftermath of her 44 day tenure was not the cause for an economic crash as there was subsequently no fall in economic output or rise in unemployment.

It reads: “We are writing in relation to statements you have made publicly in respect of our client which have caused and will likely continue to cause serious harm to her reputation.

“Of particular concern are the false and defamatory public statements you made about our client in the lead-up to the UK general election from late May 2024, at a time when you knew or ought to have known that those statements were false and the statements were likely to materially impact public opinion of our client whilst she was standing as the parliamentary candidate for the Conservative Party in South West Norfolk.”

The letter adds: “The statements are defamatory and are causing continuing damage to our client’s reputation.

“Accordingly, our client requests that you immediately cease and desist from repeating the defamatory statements at any point, from causing them to be repeated or from otherwise re-publishing the defamatory statements or any part of them.”

But the move to limit noise around how she crashed the economy has spectacularly backfired, with Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov demonstrating how the story is literally dominating the news.

So Liz Truss!

You've got to admire how Liz Truss' strategy to stop people from talking about how she crashed the economy has involved purposefully generating an entirely new news cycle about how she crashed the economy pic.twitter.com/DXYRtxM6qx — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 9, 2025

