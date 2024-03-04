While Switzerland is famed for its incredible skiing opps in winter and lush Alpine hills in summer, all year round, its cultural impact can’t be forgotten too. The modern city of Zürich is best known as a hub for enterprise and financial services, but with such refined residents, a wander around the city shows it’s a cultural hotbed too.

From private galleries of prized works to sprawling examples of street art that belong to everybody, its artyness puts it up there with fellow Swiss city Basel, known for its Art Basel festival.

We paid a visit to Zürich to indulge in its art and design, and here are our top five activities and events for art lovers.

Towers by Los Carpinteros in Zürich West

Head to Zürich Art Weekend

Running since 2018, Zürich Art Weekend is the newest highlight of the city’s calendar, not least because all the public events are free. Whether the idea is to buy work from a big-name artist, or take part in a complimentary art walk around the city, it’s an endlessly fascinating prism with which to explore Zürich.

Over three intense days in June, you can pack your days with exhibition walkthroughs, artist talks in hip converted-warehouse galleries, installations in weird and wonderful parts of Zürich, opening parties, art walks, and artistic performances where you don’t pay a penny to enter – you just might have to sign up for tickets in advance.

Attend Art International Zürich

Another date for the diary: every October (this year 11 to 13 October) the Zürich Convention Centre is taken over by Art International Zürich, a contemporary art market, an exhibition, and trade platform in one. It’s ostensibly aimed at the art industry, with both galleries and artists exhibiting. But we can hop on these cutting-edge and big-draw displays too. Tickets are available for just £19, and entry gets you a day’s perusal around the exhibition to find out about the hottest movers and shakers in the art market – all without having to brave the outdoors.

Check out the street art

Zürich’s classy tastes combined with urban gritty areas make it ripe for street art – its graffiti history dates back to the late 1970s, when Harald Naegeli was declared ‘the Sprayer of Zürich’. Today, the city’s acceptance of street art means it has giant covered walls of graffiti and murals that make it a delight to turn each corner.

Our tip? Hop on an e-bike tour or a tram to explore the city’s outer areas, like Zürich West, where the quirkiest and most thought-provoking pieces can be found in unassuming places. Formerly a hotbed of industrial activity, the district now has nooks and crannies (don’t miss the urban oasis that is Frau Gerolds Garten) alongside plenty of dominating pieces that nod to the area’s history. Towers by Los Carpinteros in Zürich West, for example, is a five-piece structure that takes on the form of drill bits. Also keep an eye out for One Truth’s enormous, cartoonish artworks.

One Truth street art

Tour the art museum

If you want evidence of Switzerland’s wealth, there’s no need to look at its well-kempt streets or excellent public transport system. It’s evident in the sheer volume of globally adored artworks found in the Kunsthaus. With thousands of art pieces, only a fraction of which are on permanent display, it’s the largest gallery in Switzerland. It spans two massive buildings, one old (the Moser building) and one new (the Chipperfield building).

Within its permanent collection, you’ll find a who’s who of art’s big hitters, including multiple defining works from Van Gogh, Monet, Manet, Picasso and Magritte, plus art of the Dada movement (which began in Zürich’s Cabaret Voltaire), and the psychedelic Pixel Forest installation by Pipilotti Rist. Truly, a piece of art that might be a highlight of another city might be found tucked away in a corner of a room here with little fanfare.

You won’t want to rush it, so give yourself at least half a day to fully appreciate the enormity of its artworks, stopping off at its café or bar for much-needed respite.

Shilpa Ganatra at Zürich Kunsthaus

Visit private galleries

Often private galleries feel uninviting (perhaps rightly so – few of us will be looking for our next five-figure purchase). But the rich art culture within Zürich means visitors are much more welcome here. The city centre is dotted with notable galleries, so it’s worth taking time simply to pop your head into a few. If you’re lucky as us, you might find a themed exhibition featuring Rothko in Hauser & Wirth, or a Marjorie Strider exhibition at Galerie Gmurzynska.

For more information on visiting Zürich, go to zurich.com.