When it comes to shopping in the UK, independent shops offer something that big brands simply can’t: character, craftsmanship, care, and community spirit.

Let’s face it, identikit high streets ruined the UK’s shopping experience years ago. We didn’t really notice as all high streets were morphing into big brand clones, sucking profit out of local areas and into the pockets of rich shareholders with overseas bank accounts. But when shopping moved online, and the big brands failed, we certainly did notice the huge gaps and boarded up shops appearing in decimated shopping centres throughout the country.

Thankfully, a towns number of town were either more resilient, or forward thinking; supporting small independent shops, reducing or abolishing parking charges, and creating fairer business rates. These towns have thrived, proving there is still a place in Britain for the good old high street. Towns with a high proportion of independent shops are now thriving, by offering interesting and curious shopping experiences. Whats more, the customer service found within independent shops provides a refreshing change from being treated like a number.

But, by their very nature, even the best independent shopping towns are not equal. So, we’ve pulled together a list of the UK’s best towns for independent shopping—based on a mix of scoring factors including number of independent shops, diversity of retail, local economic support, and overall vibe. The winning town might surprise you.

The scores below were assessed and compiled using the following criteria:

Number of independent shops (out of 25)

(out of 25) Retail diversity (food, fashion, books, crafts, etc.) (out of 20)

(food, fashion, books, crafts, etc.) (out of 20) Community support & localism (out of 15)

(out of 15) Visual appeal & shopping experience (out of 20)

(out of 20) Events & markets (out of 10)

(out of 10) Resilience to chain encroachment (out of 10)

🥇 1. Penzance, Cornwall

Penzance is an absolute gem that has been flying under the radar since making a huge resurgence in recent years. The town sits at the tip of Cornwall, set in Mount’s Bay, surrounded by turquoise water, and nestled between St Michael’s Mount and Newlyn. When it comes to independent shopping, and everything else for that matter, Penzance has an unmistakable identity and an unshakeable independent spirit.

Penzance receives an unfair rap from some tourists and locals. A proportion of tourists seem disappointed not to find the same fudge shop tweeness as nearby St Ives, and older locals bemoan what Penzance ‘once was’. However, Penzance oozes with such a strong culture of its own. For a start, it’s a year-round market town, with a sizeable fishing and maritime industry. People actually live here full-time, and it’s also home to a big surf and art community.

Perhaps owing to it’s independent pirate spirit, and the fact that it has had to survive without branded shops for decades due to it’s distance from distribution networks, Penzance’s high street is still standing strong. Despite the planner’s best efforts at destroying the town centre by placing every imaginable supermarket at the edge of the town, local people really support the town’s independent shops, knowing that it helps keep money and profits within the community. That spirit of defiance matches Cornwall’s sense of pride, independence and rebellion.

The town is home to a thriving creative community and has a rich seafaring and artistic history that fuels a unique retail landscape. However, the thing about Penzance is that it seems to be getting better and better. The town has some exciting cultural and retail projects in the pipeline to complement attractions such as the geothermal Jubilee Pool, and the incredible food and drink on offer.

Its centrepiece is Chapel Street—a narrow, historic lane that houses a concentration of the town’s most characterful stores. In the town centre you’ll find ‘Edge of the World Bookshop’, an iconic indie bookstore, along with ‘Black Jacket Vintage’ and ‘Circa 21’, which stocks local designers and artists. Elsewhere in the town, you’ll find refill shops like ‘The Weigh Inn’, handmade skincare at ‘Pure Nuff Stuff’, and thoughtful fashion at ‘No.56’. Even the Greengrocer, Thornes, is a treasure trove full of fruit and veg bargains. They donate huge amounts of produce to local food banks in deprived parts of Cornwall.

If you fancy a spot of fishing from the harbour wall during your visit, we have to mention the Penzance Angling Centre where you’ll be met with such passion and enthusiasm from the two young owners (everything you want in an independent shop), you’ll probably get hooked for life.

There are too many highly rated eateries to mention (just check out the sheer volume of food places with 4.5+ google reviews), so it feels really unfair to single out just a few of them. Small bakeries like ‘Loafs’ and the ‘Cornish Hen Deli’ provide exceptional fresh produce. The longstanding family run ‘Whits&Bay cafe’ is the gold standard of local independents, whereas ’45 Queen Street’ is a trendy new eatery with a complete focus on local, seasonal food, providing a hint of the direction Penzance is moving in.

There’s simply too much to highlight in Penzance. The shops are spread out though, so be sure to put on your comfy shoes and make a day of it. Have a proper explore and enjoy some of the wonderful buildings and the harbour. You can perhaps enjoy one or two local beers at the many historic taverns en route. Newlyn is only a walk along the promenade, which also has a host of trendy shops, brilliant restaurants, and fresh fish mongers (straight from the fish market opposite). We can’t mention Newlyn without mentioning ‘Jelbert’s Ice Cream’, but we’ll let you discover that for yourself.

Finally, if the weather is bad, check out either of the area’s cool independent cinemas – one in Penzance (Savoy), and one in Newlyn (Filmhouse). You can also book a seafront Sauna at ‘Rising Embers’, or chill out in the geothermal pool in the rain.

There’s such a strong sense of pride in local production; eateries, markets and galleries are championing Cornwall’s best. What makes Penzance even cooler than anywhere else is it was the first UK town to achieve Plastic-Free status. The community’s efforts, including extensive clean-ups and awareness campaigns, have set a precedent for other towns. To be frank, the only visible plastic litter seems to be in and around the Supermarket car parks and McDonald’s, which haven’t quite joined the rest of the community when it comes to local pride. It kind of underlines the problem with big brands that are not truly invested in local communities.

Total Score: 92/100

Independent Shops: 24/25

Retail Diversity: 19/20

Community Support: 15/15

Visual Appeal: 18/20

Events & Markets: 9/10

Chain Resistance: 7/10



2. Frome, Somerset

Frome has made a name for itself as one of the most forward-thinking small towns in the UK. With an emphasis on localism and resilience, it’s built a retail scene that punches far above its weight. Catherine Hill is the town’s creative heart, where independent boutiques like “Assembly” and “Pylon Ceramics” draw in style-conscious shoppers. The monthly Frome Independent Market is practically a festival in itself—shutting down the centre to welcome street food vendors, vintage traders, and artisan makers. The town has a powerful “shop local” ethos and an unusual number of co-operatives, reflecting its deep community roots.

Total Score: 89/100

Independent Shops: 22/25

Retail Diversity: 18/20

Community Support: 14/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 10/10

Chain Resistance: 8/10

3. Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Hebden Bridge is the very definition of indie charm. With a strong countercultural history and a background in arts and activism, the town has fostered an exceptional range of independent shops. Nestled in a dramatic Pennine valley, it offers a picturesque setting for exploration. Standouts include “Spirals” (ethical fashion and gifts), “Valley Organics” (a co-op grocery championing local producers), and “The Book Case”, a longstanding independent bookstore. The town has a rich calendar of literary, music, and arts events, giving locals and visitors plenty of reason to keep coming back.

Total Score: 86/100

Independent Shops: 21/25

Retail Diversity: 17/20

Community Support: 14/15

Visual Appeal: 18/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 8/10

4. Ludlow, Shropshire

Ludlow is often celebrated for its food—and with good reason. This market town on the edge of the Welsh Marches is home to a concentration of high-quality independent food shops, including “Ludlow Food Centre”, “Broad Bean Delicatessen”, and “The Mousetrap Cheese Shop”. But beyond the gourmet offering, Ludlow also has a strong selection of bookstores, antique shops, and craft retailers. The medieval architecture and cobbled streets make for a beautiful browsing experience, especially during the town’s many festivals.

Total Score: 85/100

Independent Shops: 20/25

Retail Diversity: 18/20

Community Support: 13/15

Visual Appeal: 19/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 7/10

5. Totnes, Devon

Totnes has a well-earned reputation as one of the UK’s most progressive towns, and that energy spills over into its high street. A hub for ethical retail, it’s one of the first UK towns to resist chain store encroachment—and the result is a refreshingly original lineup of shops. You’ll find everything from zero-waste groceries at “Earth.Food.Love” to natural skincare at “Greenfibres”. Boutiques like “Me and East” and bookstores such as “Arcturus” help ensure that shopping in Totnes feels grounded, thoughtful, and truly local.

Total Score: 84/100

Independent Shops: 21/25

Retail Diversity: 17/20

Community Support: 13/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 8/10

6. Lewes, East Sussex

@JR P UGArdener via Flickr Creative Commons License.

A short hop from Brighton, Lewes feels like a step back in time in the best way. It boasts a long history of radical thinking and independent spirit, and that’s reflected in its high street. Top indies include “Flint Owl Bakery” (for artisanal bread), “Closet & Botts” (vintage and homewares), and “The Fifteenth Century Bookshop”, one of the oldest bookshops in the country. Lewes is also home to local legends like Harvey’s Brewery and several standout antique stores. With a castle looming over the town, and beautiful South Downs walks just outside the centre, it’s an inspiring place to browse.

Total Score: 82/100

Independent Shops: 19/25

Retail Diversity: 18/20

Community Support: 12/15

Visual Appeal: 18/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 7/10

7. Crickhowell, Powys

This small Welsh town made national headlines when every single shop on the high street was independently owned. Crickhowell is a poster child for community-led retail and fiercely proud of its independence. “Book-ish”, an award-winning indie bookstore, regularly hosts author events, and stores like “The Emporium” and “Natural Weigh” champion zero-waste and handmade goods. The beautiful setting in the Usk Valley and strong local pride make it feel like a truly special place to shop.

Total Score: 81/100

Independent Shops: 18/25

Retail Diversity: 17/20

Community Support: 15/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 7/10

Chain Resistance: 7/10

8. Rye, East Sussex

Rye’s cobbled lanes and medieval architecture provide the perfect backdrop for a weekend of slow, considered shopping. The town’s high street is dotted with gems like “Merchant & Mills” (globally respected for sewing supplies and clothing design), “Hunter Jones” (gifts and lifestyle), and a strong crop of antique shops. Add in the regular artisan markets and local delis, and you have a town that’s perfect for browsing.

Total Score: 80/100

Independent Shops: 18/25

Retail Diversity: 16/20

Community Support: 12/15

Visual Appeal: 18/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 8/10

9. Alnwick, Northumberland

Known for Alnwick Castle and Garden, this Northumberland market town also has a strong independent streak. The headline act is “Barter Books”, one of the largest second-hand bookshops in the UK, located in a converted Victorian railway station. Other highlights include “Notes of Northumberland” for locally made candles and scents, and several local art galleries and homewares boutiques. Alnwick has a slower pace that encourages deep dives into each shop.

Total Score: 78/100

Independent Shops: 17/25

Retail Diversity: 16/20

Community Support: 12/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 7/10

Chain Resistance: 9/10

10. Deal, Kent

Deal’s reputation as a seaside secret is slowly being replaced by recognition of its creative energy and excellent shopping. The high street is home to “Dunlin & Diver”, “Moo Like a Monkey” (a quirky children’s store), “Smugglers Records”, and several great coffee shops and vintage stores. The town’s indie scene is bolstered by pop-up markets, local art events, and a strong sense of community. It’s especially popular with Londoners seeking something slower and more soulful.

Total Score: 77/100

Independent Shops: 17/25

Retail Diversity: 15/20

Community Support: 12/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 8/10

Chain Resistance: 8/10

We hope you enjoy this guide. We couldn’t include every indy town in the country, so please mention other recomendations in the comments section.

Independent shops are the lifeblood of community. Remember, supporting independents helps keep money and commerce flowing around your local area. You’ll be supporting people who spend their money within the locality, rather than supporting tax avoiding super-brands, syphoning their millions into Cayman Island tax havens.

Healthy independent town centres are vital for vibrant communities – so it’s time for Town Councils to take the initiative and really get behind them.