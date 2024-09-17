Adventure travellers are being urged to consider Northern Pakistan for their next trip following visa rule changes which make the territory more accessible than ever.

The region is set to introduce free travel visas for 126 nationalities, including the UK, as well as shorten the previously lengthy application process with pledges to deal with and respond to applications within 24 hours.

Remaining relatively untouched by mass tourism, Northern Pakistan, specifically Gilgit-Baltistan, is home to arguably the most beautiful mountains in the world.

Often considered the ‘mountain paradise’ of Pakistan, it is gaining the attention of hikers, climbers and adventurers across the globe.

Love the Swiss Alps or Italian Dolomites, but are craving more adventure? Adventure travel experts Wild Frontiers has revealed why Northern Pakistan is the ultimate ‘destination dupe’ for adventure seekers looking for an unforgettable mountain getaway this Autumn.

Top five things to do in Northern Pakistan:

Conquer the Karakoram Mountains: Get off-the-beaten-track with a hike through the Thalle Valley against a backdrop of the Karakoram Mountains, the second-highest in the world after Mount Everest, where you will see the iconic Hussaini Hanging Bridge. A playground for adventure enthusiasts, the Karakoram Mountains rarely fall short of 7000 metres. Explore the valleys of Hunza: Hike further north of Baltistan, where you will enjoy breathtaking views of Mount Rakaposhi, one of the most prominent peaks in the Karakoram range. The mountain is easily visible from various parts of the Hunza Valley, especially from Karimabad and Aliabad, offering a stunning backdrop to the valley’s picturesque landscapes. Also visit the famous Baltit Fort, now a UNESCO World Heritage Centre, and gaze at the turquoise waters of Lake Attabad. Visit Chitral Town: Wander through the sleepy mountain town of Chitral, a beautiful and culturally rich town located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The town serves as the capital of the district and is the gateway to the remote, mountainous region famous for its natural beauty, vibrant culture and history. Catch a game of mountain polo or spot markhor, the national animal of Pakistan, in Chitral National Park. Stay with a pagan tribe: From Chitral town, venture further into the Kalash Valleys where you will meet the Kalash tribe, a small indigenous community with distinct cultural traditions. Learn about the Kalash way of life, their festivals and their beautifully preserved cultural heritage. Explore the Hushe Valley: Take time to experience the Hushe Valley, a stunning and relatively remote valley located in the Skardu District. Popular with hikers, it offers a more secluded and rugged adventure compared to other areas whilst still being surrounded by the impressive peaks in the Karakoram range. Be sure to drop by the isolated Hushe Valley village of Baleygon, where you will find the Baleygon Village School, built by the Wild Frontiers Foundation.

Against a backdrop of overtourism, Brits are opting for less-crowded, more affordable alternatives to established tourism hotspots. Taking advantage of less-trodden locations, whilst still enjoying the aesthetic, history and activities offered by your favourite destinations, the humble destination dupe is here to stay – and Northern Pakistan should be the next mountain dupe on your bucket list.

Michael Pullman, head of marketing at Wild Frontiers, says; “Destination dupes as a travel trend has dominated the headlines this year, and its effect on traveller behaviour has been unprecedented.

“There has been a seismic shift in the way we travel, and it’s one that I’m happy to see. Swapping classic locations falling victim to mass tourism for quieter, less-trodden spots, means breathing new life into local economies that have been relatively untouched. Not just that, but embracing less-discovered locations means experiencing beautiful parts of the world that typically go under the radar.

“Pakistan is just as beautiful of a mountain destination as classic European hotspots, but with even more adventure. And following the latest news from the country, it’s now easier and cheaper than ever to visit. Pakistan is the country that started Wild Frontiers 25 years ago, and we hope the improved visa process offers a catalyst for even more tourism in the region”.

