If it’s luxury you’re after, the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin is the right place. This 5-star hotel welcomes travellers from all corners of the earth. The building’s design is modern and stylish, inspired by the Art Deco era. Germany continues to be very popular among travellers, and The Ritz reflects the changing culture of Berlin itself.

Location

The Ritz-Carlton is right in the heart of Berlin, just a short trek from Potsdamer Platz. It’s so central that you can reach the famous Brandenburg Gate in only 7 minutes on foot. Many top sights are very close by The Ritz. These include The Berlin Wall Memorial, The Holocaust Memorial, and The Reichstag Building. Even the exciting Berlin Zoo is only a short car ride away.

Interestingly, this luxury hotel was built only about 20 metres from where the old Berlin Wall used to be. It’s also near important places like the government district and the amazing Berlin Philharmonic concert hall. If being centrally located is important to you, this hotel is a clear winner.

Rooms and Style

Berlin’s Ritz-Carlton is one of the most fancy hotels in the city. Construction began back in 2003, and it first opened its doors on January 11, 2004. It’s a tall building with 19 floors and stands as high as 70 metres. It offers big suites that offer wide views of Potsdamer Platz

There are many kinds of rooms you can choose from. Everything from deluxe king rooms to junior suites and more. They even have special club rooms which give you access to the Club Lounge — a place for extra comfort. There are 303 rooms in total, 40 of which are suites.

Even though Berlin can be done on a budget, The Ritz isn’t the place for that. Prices can vary, but this stylish hotel isn’t cheap. You should expect to pay anywhere from €300 to €1,500 per night.

Inside these rooms, you’ll find soft feather beds allowing you to sleep like a baby. You can also get shoeshine service and food delivered straight to your room any time of day or night. The bathrooms feel warm because they have underfloor heating — no cold tiles here. Plus, they provide fancy Diptyque bath products and fluffy bathrobes just for you.

You don’t have to worry about staying connected online, either. Touch panels and free Wi-Fi are available inside every room. And if you want a night of even better sleep, there’s even a menu offering different types of pillows.

Services and Facilities

The Ritz offers many services and facilities to make your stay in Berlin perfect. One of the best parts is their wellness area. This place is all about helping you relax and feel great. A big part of this wellness area is the spa. Guests here can enjoy a variety of treatments like massages or facials. These are perfect for getting rid of any stress from travel or just everyday life.

There’s also a sauna and steam room in the hotel’s wellness area. These hot rooms help you sweat out toxins, leaving you feeling refreshed and clean. If fitness is more your style, there’s an awesome gym too. It has all kinds of modern equipment that makes working out fun and easy. Whether it’s early-morning exercise or late-night workout sessions, this gym has got you covered.

Food lovers are in for a treat, as well. The hotel houses Brasserie Desbrosses — a restaurant that was built way back in 1875 in France. It was fixed up before being opened again right in The Ritz-Carlton.

But what really sets The Ritz-Carlton apart from other hotels? The concierge team. They’re ready to help with anything you need 24/7. They can help you book tickets for local attractions or arrange transportation around town. They can even make dinner reservations at popular restaurants nearby.

Food and Drink

Food and drink options are plentiful at the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin. Just like The Ritz in Paris, the Berlin version has some great restaurants. The POTS restaurant offers amazing meals in a modern German style. Expect to eat dishes like Bavarian-style veal sausage with sweet mustard and pretzel bread.

You can also try their Wiener Schnitzel, which comes with a side of potato salad and lingonberries. But you also need to leave room for dessert. Their apple strudel is served warm with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream on top.

If you want to relax after dinner, check out The Curtain Club bar located inside the hotel. Here they offer live music performances that are sure to entertain you. Make sure to try their drinks that are inspired by the Roaring Twenties era.

For a different kind of experience, head over to Fragrances Bar. This is another awesome spot within the luxurious hotel where cocktails take an exciting twist. These aren’t just ordinary drinks. These are crafted based on fine perfumes making them something very unique.

The Lounge is perfect if you’re looking for a chill place during daytime or evening hours. It serves light meals and snacks along with cocktails fit for every occasion. The Lounge is perfect for catching up over brunch or winding down after a day of sightseeing around Berlin.

What about breakfast? Well, at POTS, the breakfast buffet has everything you could think of. Everything from cereals and fruits to bread that’s topped off perfectly by cheese slices or crispy bacon strips. You can have your pick of many options from the buffet for just 38 Euros per person.

Sights and Activities

Let’s now talk about what to do on your weekend break outside of the hotel. Berlin is a city rich in culture and history. No matter your interests, you’ll be able to find something that’s perfect for your luxurious weekend.

Private Tour

If you’re looking to explore Berlin, a private tour is perfect. With your own guide, you’ll see the best parts of the city and learn cool facts only locals know.

One place you must visit is the Berlin Wall Memorial. Located on Bernauer Strasse, it’s an important part of history. You can see a piece of the actual wall there. Also, they have an exhibit that tells all about how this wall affected Berlin.

Another landmark to check out is the Reichstag Building. This building houses Germany’s government officials. You can take a guided tour inside and even go up to its rooftop for a great view. Museum Island is another place to check out. It has five museums, including the Pergamon Museum. It’s home to amazing ancient artefacts like Pergamon Altar and Ishtar Gate.

Spa Relaxation

Maybe your weekend is not about history. Perhaps instead it’s all about relaxation. Germany is actually home to some wonderful wellness retreats. Berlin itself has many luxury spas for you to unwind and get pampered.

Adlon Day Spa offers treatments like massages and facials in Hotel Adlon Kempinski. They also have saunas and steam rooms for ultimate relaxation. Vabali Spa, located in Mitte, provides different sauna options. They also have pools for cooling off after steam sessions or hot tub dips.

Lastly, Liquidrom Spa in Kreuzberg could be a good option. Its unique selling point is that it features a saltwater pool. Alongside regular facilities like saunas and steam rooms, they offer relaxing massages, too.

Michelin-starred Restaurants

If food is more your thing, then check out some Michelin-starred restaurants in town. Berlin is lucky enough to be home to 24 restaurants that have received the prestigious cooking award.

One place to try is Rutz, located in the Mitte area of town. They use local foods to create modern European dishes that taste amazing. Another great restaurant is Tim Raue. You can find them in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin. They serve Asian-inspired meals but with a twist.

Private Art Tour

Art lovers will enjoy taking a private tour around Berlin’s art scene. You can hire your own guide to show you some of the best galleries and museums in the city. The Boros Collection is one place worth visiting. It’s an art collection kept inside an old bunker in the Mitte area. Here you’ll see works by artists like Ai Weiwei or Olafur Eliasson.

Another cool spot is The KW Institute for Contemporary Art. This is one of Berlin’s key modern art places featuring work from artists all over the world. There’s also The Berlinische Galerie which showcases modern art pieces. It also has photography and architecture displays from artists like Max Beckmann or Hannah Höch.

The Sammlung Hoffmann offers guided tours through its vast collection. They’re housed in an old factory building located again in the Mitte district. Here you’ll find works by well-known contemporary artists, including Cindy Sherman and Jeff Koons.

All in all, The Ritz-Carlton in Berlin is the perfect spot for the luxury-minded traveller. Keep it in mind the next time you plan a German weekend getaway.