When you picture a luxury trip to London, there are a few things that are likely to take pride of place in your mind. You’re likely imagining a high tea at Claridge’s, a private tour of the British Museum, a sunset ride on the London Eye…that sort of thing. What you don’t imagine is all the London traffic you’re likely to have to fight through to get to these locations and experiences, and how much an unpleasant stint in a traffic jam can dampen your enthusiasm and take a lot of the joy out of even the most exciting outing or event. If you’re looking for ways to minimise the frustration of getting around, stay safe and comfortable while moving around the city, you’ve come to the right place. This is how to get around London (and avoid using the tube) and still enjoy every second of your visit.

Luxury London Transport

Book A Private Jet

When planning any luxury escape, you should begin as you mean to go on. Start and end your visit to London in the most exclusive, the most comfortable and the most luxurious way possible – on a private jet. Private jet hire is the only surefire way to get you from your home country or location to London in a manner similar to that of staying at a first-class hotel. To begin with, there are a few very obvious perks of private jet travel. Being greeted by a cabin crew dedicated to you and your party for the course of the flight, a lovely glass of champagne, clean and comfortable seating, a spacious cabin with room to move around and enjoy the flight, freshly prepared meals (if your jet is large enough to have a galley onboard) or at the very least a far wider choice of meals crafted from the best-quality ingredients…the list goes on. What may not occur to you immediately but will have a lasting impact on your enjoyment of your trip are things like avoiding the airport queues and general madness, avoiding sharing a cabin with a whole host of strangers and getting your luggage to and fro without loss or damage.

Arrive in London fresh, comfortable, happy and ready to take on whatever the city has to offer you.

Chauffeur Service

The idea of a sleek black car pulling up to the curb and a smartly dressed gentleman emerging from the driver’s seat to hold your door open for you seems somehow quintessentially English, doesn’t it? One of the most comfortable ways to get around London in traffic is to book a chauffeur-driven car service for the duration of your stay. There are several chauffeur companies around London, many of whom have excellent reviews and provide a range of services that passengers can enjoy from the comfort of a plush back seat.

Limo/luxury car services more often than not offer a range of ways for customers to book. There may be a rate per day or per hour that would best suit travellers wanting to spend a lot of time moving around the city and stopping off at multiple locations to sightsee, shop or enjoy some of London’s haute cuisine. There are airport transfers to get passengers from their landing location to their accommodation, city-to-city rides for passengers planning to leave London on a day trip and even in some cases “chauffeur hailing” services (along the lines of Uber but far more exclusive and with a far higher level of comfort) for passengers who like to be spontaneous. Some companies offering this last kind of service, which is essentially a luxury taxi service, may have an app, while others may require booking by phone or email with a very short lead time. Check the service you are considering for further details.

Helicopter Transfers

The glamour and intrigue of being the couple (or family or solo traveller) that arrives on the roof by helicopter simply can’t be understated. If you want to avoid the traffic altogether, opting for a helicopter transfer from your hotel (many London hotels have helipads on the premises) to an event location, a manor home outside the city or an ultra-exclusive restaurant is the way to go. Firstly, there’s the plus of the journey being very short and much more exciting than it would be on the road; secondly, you’ll get the chance to see London from above, which is a very special and impressive sight indeed. Westminster, the Gherkin, London Bridge, the Thames… It’s an arresting view even in full daylight, but breathtaking at sunset or at night. Just imagine how much like James Bond you’ll feel as you disembark with those blades whirring through the air above you.

River Cruises

Another entertaining and exciting way to get from place to place in the lap of luxury and see some of London’s stunning sights while you do is to book a luxury river cruise. We aren’t talking about a cute, brightly painted houseboat here either; we’re talking about fully equipped, state-of-the-art water hotels in the form of charter cruise ships and sleek, warm wood boats for shorter trips or experiences. Depending on the service you’ve booked, expect everything from waiters bearing silver trays of delectable nibbles to glasses of bubbles for cheering at sunset. See the city from the Thames and get from place to place without the swell of traffic that so often slows things down in the city.

Choose Luxury

Your luxury trip to London deserves luxury travel to go alongside it. Treat yourself to plush comfort even in between events, locations, and experiences by booking luxury transport solutions when you travel.