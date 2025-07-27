When I first moved to Soho I was staggered to be approached by a local residents society to help them complain about local hospitality venues opening late, having live music or otherwise making any noise. I did not know what to say. This was Soho in the 90s for goodness sake. Where on earth did these people think they were – the lake district or something? I mean who on earth would move to Soho and then say – I like it but I wish there were fewer restaurants and bars. I mean if that’s what you want then move to Chiswick and stop complaining.

Since then it has got harder and harder for venues, with over zealous local councils and police liaison teams making life for licencees almost impossible. And if you don’t believe me then you try finding a nightclub in London nowadays. It was not always like this.

So it is some genuine good new that under the Government’s planning reforms – which are excellent, albeit they don’t go far enough in removing local involvement in planning decisions – people building new properties near existing venues will be told to soundproof buildings to reduce the number of noise complaints, while in parallel move permissions will be fast-tracked for new businesses and al fresco dining in dedicated areas.

The government hopes this move will make it easier to open new bars in disused shops, promote outdoor drinking and dining, and reverse the decline in the pub industry. And I think it may very well succeed.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said Labour was committed to removing “some of the red tape” that prevented new cafes, pubs and music venues from opening.

The beautiful interior of The Audley, Mayfair

According to the British Beer and Pub Association the number of pubs in the UK has steadily decreased every year since 2000, and estimated that 378 pubs would close in 2025 across England, Wales and Scotland, amounting to more than 5,600 direct job losses. This is backed up the Government’s own figures which show that the number of pubs in England and Wales fell to 38,989 in 2024, aleit that is an overstatement as the number includes those that are vacant or available to let.

It comes after several well-loved pubs and music venue were left facing possible closure over noise complaints, leading to campaigns in some cities.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said “pubs and bars are at the heart of British life” as the government launched a consultation on the changes, adding: “For too long, they’ve been stifled by clunky, outdated rules. We’re binning them, to protect pavement pints, al fresco dining and street parties – not just for the summer, but all year round.” Unexpectedly, the Conservative party also welcomed the changes, so perhaps we will see a cross-party consensus in favour of protecting our pubs before it is too late.

