This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This ‘mystery’ tech deal could get you an iPad for less than £20 – and this is everything you need to know.

It’s part of Wowcher’s tablet and iPad lucky dip deal, which has already been snapped up more than 1,000 times by shoppers.

You just have to purchase the £18.99 voucher and reveal your prize, which will be delivered to your home within three days.

It could be the perfect ‘secret Santa’ gift as it’ll arrive ahead of the big day – and won’t break the bank.

So what exactly can you get for £18.99? Well, you could be surprised with a number of options, with an iPad Pro or an iPad Air both up for grabs, or you could receive popular tablets from the likes of Samsung.

This includes Samsung Galaxy Tab S2, 6 or 7, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, or Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD 10 to name a few.

They’re 82% off their original prices and have all been refurbished to a ‘good’ grade, with Wowcher saying: “There might be minor surface marks, but functionality is completely intact. Each device is fully tested for performance before shipping.”

Some specs, which vary by device, include front and rear cameras for video calls and photography, battery life designed for all-day use on a single charge, and up to 12.9-inch screens.

You can find out the full list of prizes up for grabs, and shop the £18.99 deal on the Wowcher website here.

But you’ll have to be quick – as more than 1,000 shoppers have already snapped up the mystery deal, and similar ones ran by Wowcher have sold out due to demand.

How do I know which device I’ve won?

Once you’ve purchased a mystery deal, you receive an email with your code. Head to Wowcher’s redemption website and enter your code to reveal your prize. Once you’ve confirmed your delivery address your prize will be sent in 48 hours.