Liz Truss, who was literally prime minister of the UK, has complained about ‘being silenced’ as she launches her own show.

This week, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister announced she was launching The Liz Truss Show.

The show is billed as a “a bold new programme in a media landscape dominated by groupthink and timid consensus” that promises to bring “‘unapologetic debate, fierce defence of Western values, and straight-talking discussions about the future of Britain and the free world.”

Following the announcement, Truss shared a trailer on social media, in which she hit out at “the deep state”, claiming they blamed her “for a market crisis that was not my fault.”

In a video that is beyond parody, the former Tory MP said she will “take on the deep state and tell the truth about what is happening in our country and across the West.”

The clip was captioned: “They tried to silence her. They failed.”

Yes, the woman who crashed the economy with her own policies, was ousted by her party and then voted out of her seat by voters has had the nerve to claim she was silenced.

And everyone was keen to point out the lunacy of this.

😂 She was Prime Minister ffs https://t.co/Pz5X3szUhC — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 4, 2025

They didn't try to silence you, they just tried to get you out of office as soon as possible coz you were quite clearly utterly mental. https://t.co/NCklonaKMp — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) December 5, 2025

Liz Truss, who was Prime Minister for 45 days, has just launched her own YouTube channel. She'll be exposing the "deep state" that destroyed her.



She's so unhinged it's actually funny. pic.twitter.com/b1ehBQhe4y — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 4, 2025

She’s back – Brilliant



What time?



So I can studiously avoid listening to her half- baked gibberish



Oh, and silenced?

You were the Prime Minister luv, not Malcolm X https://t.co/Kw8EUctZaA — James Rebanks (@herdyshepherd1) December 5, 2025

For those of you who fancy a laugh, the first episode of the Liz Truss Show will be broadcast on Friday, 5 December.