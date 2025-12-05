Nigel Farage gave a somewhat enlightening answer at a press conference this week when he was asked about the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Reform UK leader gave a press conference where he faced more questions over allegations he made racist and anti-semitic comments whilst at school.

The main headline from the conference was Farage’s demands for an apology from the BBC over its reporting of the claims, first published in the Guardian.

In a bizarre rant, Farage accused the BBC of “double-standards and hypocrisy”, saying the broadcaster should apologise for airing programmes such as the Black and White Minstrels at the same time as he allegedly made remarks to pupils at Dulwich College.

READ NEXT: Zia Yusuf booed on Question Time for response to an audience member

But hidden amongst the press conference, there was an answer Farage gave about Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Farage was asked by one reporter whether he would “be advising the president of the United States to do everything he can to help Ukraine win” the war.

This comes as Donald Trump’s administration has tried to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, so far with little success.

In response, Farage said: “I think that Putin is not looking for any sense of a fair and equitable deal.”

When he addressed issues of sovereignty in Ukraine and whether Russia should be allowed to keep the land they have taken, Farage said: “I don’t find that acceptable. Look, of course, there are arguments about Russian speaking areas.

“There are arguments about what might have happened over the course of the last 20 years, 100 years, all of that’s complicated.”

But he then seemed to take aim at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, saying: “Who knows how long he’s going to last, you know, because we’ve always known that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt countries in the world…”

Hidden in a very eventful press conference, this answer by Nigel Farage about Ukraine does feel significant



The criticism of Zelensky/Ukraine will surely be used as an attack line by Labour pic.twitter.com/cPtEsZhXUn — Max Kendix (@MaxKendix) December 4, 2025

He added that Zelensky had shown “personal bravery” and that the proposed peace deal “doesn’t work and can’t stand” in its current form.

In a post on X, Labour MP Chris Bryant said the answer was an example of Farage ‘parroting Russian talking points.’