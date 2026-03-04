You can get an iPad for less than £100

Apple fans are rushing to snap up this unmissable iPad deal, which sees the popular device get a huge discount.

If you’re looking to get an iPad but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on one, then this deal could be perfect for you.

You can currently get the Apple iPad 8th Gen 10.2-inch on Wowcher for either £99 or £109 as part of the deal.

This marks a huge saving of up to £200 and a 67% discount on paying full price for the iPad, which is typically priced at £300.

Although the 8th Gen Apple iPad is six years old this year, it’s still capable of handling a lot of the same basic tasks as Apple’s lastest offerings.

Plus you can keep yourself entertained by streaming movies and TV shows at-home or on-the-go, do professional note-taking, making digital art and more.

Wowcher’s offer is on the classic Space Grey iPad with 32GB storage, which might be on the smaller side for some people, but it’s compatible with iCloud, so you can back up data, including pictures and videos without taking up all your device’s storage.

If you’re thinking of purchasing the deal, you should keep in mind that the iPad currently on offer is refurbished, which means that it has previously been owned by someone else.

But instead of just being a simple second-hand device, it has been professionally restored.

There are two options available, with the £99 deal being ‘acceptable’, with Wowcher saying the device has “clear signs of consistent long-term use are visible, but functionality remains perfect”.

While the £109 option is ‘good’ quality, with the iPad showing “few signs of wear-and-tear show that it’s clearly seen some use, but overall it’s in good shape. Functionality is unaffected”.

To shop the limited time iPad deal with a 67% discount head to Wowcher here.