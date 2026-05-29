Then the story changed. Google did not fully kill third-party cookies in Chrome as originally expected, and many people started saying that cookies were back. But that conclusion is too simple. The end of cookie-based tracking was overhyped as one big event. The shift away from relying on cookies is still very real.

Businesses are not rebuilding their tracking infrastructure only because of one Chrome update. They are doing so because browser restrictions, ad blockers, privacy laws, consent rules, and customer expectations have already changed how tracking works. Even if cookies still exist, they are no longer reliable enough to be the main foundation for measurement.

Cookies did not disappear, but trust in them did

Businesses got used to cookies as the easiest way to recognise users, connect sessions, attribute conversions, and optimise campaigns. Marketers could rely on browser-based tracking to collect a large part of the data they needed. That reality has changed.

Chrome may not have fully removed third-party cookies, but Safari and Firefox have already introduced strong restrictions. Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention limits how long cookies can live; Firefox uses Enhanced Tracking Protection to limit tracking. Many users browse with ad blockers or privacy-focused extensions. On top of that, privacy regulations force companies to be more careful with data collection, consent, and user rights.

So the real problem is not only whether third-party cookies exist. The question is whether they are reliable enough to be trusted across browsers, devices, and user journeys. For many companies, the answer is no.

A business may still see such an approach working in some cases, but not consistently enough. One user can be tracked correctly in Chrome. Another may disappear from analytics because they used Safari. A third one may block tracking scripts completely. Another may reject consent. The result is fragmented data and weaker campaign optimisation.

Why cookies became less reliable even without a full Chrome ban

The industry often focused too much on Chrome because of its market share. But while everyone waited for one big decision from Google, other changes were already affecting tracking. Here are some of the main reasons third-party cookies are not as reliable as they used to be:

browser restrictions shorten third-party cookie lifetime and block some tracking behaviour;

ad blockers prevent tracking scripts from loading or sending requests;

consent banners reduce the number of users who could be tracked for advertising purposes;

privacy laws force businesses to rethink what data they collect and how they process it;

cross-device journeys became harder to connect with browser-only data;

platform algorithms start needing stronger first-party signals to optimise campaigns.

This is why the idea that third-party cookies are back misses the bigger picture. They may still be present, but the environment around them has changed.

The market moved before the final cookie deadline

The most interesting part is that many businesses did not wait for Chrome to make the final move. Agencies, ecommerce brands, SaaS companies, and larger advertisers have already started changing their setups. This happened because tracking problems were visible in daily work.

Marketing teams saw lower match quality in ad platforms. Analytics teams noticed gaps between backend sales and reported conversions. Agencies had to explain why purchase numbers in Google Analytics, Meta, Google Ads, and the CRM did not match. Ecommerce teams saw that some conversions were happening, but not all of them were reaching advertising platforms properly. That is why hybrid and server-side tracking models started gaining popularity.

Server-side tracking does not magically solve any of the problems directly, but it provides the infrastructure and all the means to minimise the negative effects. As all the data is sent to the server first, where it is reviewed and enriched, if needed, the businesses get a more stable analytical foundation than relying only on the standard approaches. I use Stape for server-side tracking, and the effect did not make me wait long.

A hybrid setup usually means that the data is sent to the analytics directly from the browser AND from the company’s custom server, ensuring that nothing is lost. It is important, though, to run deduplication algorithms after that, so that the same event that came through both channels is counted as one.

Server-side tracking is becoming the default architecture

Some time ago, server-side tracking was often seen as an advanced setup for enterprise companies or very technical teams.

Now, it is becoming a normal part of modern tracking infrastructure, especially in Europe, where privacy expectations and consent requirements are high. More agencies now include server-side tracking in their standard service offering. eCommerce companies use it to transfer their conversion tracking to another level. More marketing teams understand that it is not just a a “fire a tag” task, it is a full-scale infrastructure deployment. This shift is conditioned by 3 basic reasons:

Better data control. When all the tracked data is gathered on a server first, businesses can decide what data is sent to each destination. They can remove unnecessary parameters, enrich events with first-party data, and reduce the risk of sending messy or excessive information to platforms. More resilient tracking. Server-side setups can reduce the impact of browser limitations and some blocking mechanisms. They do not make tracking invisible or unrestricted, but they help build a cleaner path between the website, server container, and marketing platforms. Stronger conversion signals. Ad platforms need reliable conversion data to optimise campaigns. If purchase, lead, or signup events are missing or incomplete, bidding algorithms work with weaker input. Server-side tracking helps send more complete and structured events, which can support better optimisation.

This is why businesses keep modernising and improving their tracking setups, even after the cookie panic cooled down. It is important to understand and highlight, though, that server-side tracking does not eliminate cookies entirely; it just provides a more controlled environment for them.

The better way to describe the current situation is simple: cookies are not dead, but for the modern realia, they are no longer enough. Businesses will still use them, as they need and will need client browser data. But cookies cannot be considered as a single source of client-related information.

Modern tracking needs several layers working together. The browser captures user behaviour. The server processes and routes data. Consent settings control what is allowed. The backend can provide important conversion details. Analytics and ad platforms receive cleaner events. This architecture is more realistic for the current marketing landscape.

Moreover, tracking nowadays is dynamic: browser behaviour changes, new regulations arise, and fresh approaches are launched. Modern businesses must follow all these things and adapt almost immediately if they do not want to lose profits. A golden rule nowadays is: a setup that worked six months ago may not work perfectly today.

Final thoughts

The death of cookie-based tracking was overhyped because it was presented as one dramatic moment. That moment did not happen in the way many expected. Chrome did not fully remove third-party cookies, and cookies are still part of the web. But the industry still moved on.

Safari, Firefox, ad blockers, privacy laws, and consent requirements already made cookie-based tracking less reliable. Businesses saw the impact in their reports, ad platforms, and attribution models. That is why server-side tracking moved from a technical upgrade to a practical requirement for many teams.

Cookies may not be gone, but the old tracking model is fading. The future is not cookie-free in the simplest sense. It is more controlled, more privacy-aware, and more server-side.