The legislation did not create Ireland’s iGaming market, which had been expanding steadily for years, but it did signal something more consequential: that policymakers had accepted the sector’s scale and permanence, and moved to bring it properly within a regulatory framework.

Ireland’s online gambling market is now estimated to be worth in excess of €1 billion annually, and the trajectory points consistently upward.

A Regulatory Framework Takes Shape

The centrepiece of the 2024 Act is the establishment of the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI), an independent body charged with licensing, compliance oversight, and consumer protection across all forms of gambling, including online.

Before this, Ireland’s regulatory position was a patchwork; operators could hold licences from other jurisdictions, notably Malta and Gibraltar, and serve Irish consumers with limited domestic accountability. The new framework changes that architecture significantly.

Under the GRAI structure, operators must hold Irish licences categorised by activity type: business-to-consumer licences covering online betting, gaming, and lottery-style products, and business-to-business licences for technology and platform suppliers. The phased implementation schedule means the full licensing regime will take time to bed in, but the direction is clear.

Ireland is moving toward a model closer to those of the UK and the Netherlands, where regulated competition operates within defined boundaries on advertising, affordability checks, and data handling.

What the Consumer-Facing Market Looks Like

The breadth of the current operator offer reflects both the maturity of the underlying technology and the evolution of consumer expectations. Irish users today access a category spanning sports betting integrated with live streaming, poker rooms, and a wide range of casino games online, products that have become far more sophisticated in design and functionality than their early-2010s equivalents.

The shift has been driven partly by mobile: smartphone penetration in Ireland now sits above 90 per cent of the adult population, and the majority of online gambling activity takes place on mobile devices. Operators have responded by designing product experiences that are native to that format rather than adapted from desktop.

The competitive operator set in Ireland includes global groups with substantial Irish footprints. Flutter Entertainment, which owns Paddy Power and is headquartered in Dublin, is the dominant force, with a market position that reflects both brand heritage and technical scale. Betsson, Entain, and a range of smaller licensed operators also compete for share.

The consolidation trend that has characterised the wider European iGaming sector is visible here too, with M&A activity concentrating ownership while the number of consumer-facing brands remains high.

Consumer Behaviour and Demographic Trends

Ireland’s iGaming growth story is partly a demographic one. The 25-to-44 age cohort is the core user group, but research from the Economic and Social Research Institute and industry surveys both point to meaningful growth among older users, a pattern consistent with broader digital adoption curves.

The mainstreaming of online entertainment more generally has lowered the psychological barrier to iGaming: consumers who subscribe to streaming services, trade on investment platforms, and manage banking on their phones are navigating a digital environment in which iGaming sits comfortably alongside other transactional behaviours.

Responsible gambling infrastructure is developing alongside commercial growth.

The GRAI framework includes provisions for a national self-exclusion register, modelled partly on the UK’s GamStop scheme, as well as mandatory affordability requirements and advertising restrictions designed to limit exposure among vulnerable groups. How effectively these measures are enforced in practice will be a critical question as the licensing regime matures.

The Road Ahead

Ireland presents a relatively concentrated market by European standards, but one with continued structural growth drivers: demographic openness to digital products, a rising disposable income base outside the capital, and an improving regulatory environment that should attract better-capitalised, compliance-oriented operators at the expense of less accountable ones.

The open question, for investors, operators, and regulators alike, is whether Ireland’s framework proves robust enough to capture the economic benefits of a growing sector while managing the social costs that have made gambling regulation so contentious elsewhere in Europe.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial or gambling advice. Please gamble responsibly.