The electric revolution continues unabated. One of my issues with it has been manufacturers producing cars which are trying to be something that they’re not. That instant slug of torque has been used to produce some headline grabbing 0-60 times. That’s great for marketing purposes and those videos of EVs beating supercars in drag races, but what does it really mean? Aside from decent pub chatter, it exposes people who’ve drunk the Kool-Aid. There is more to cars than traffic light racing. Would you rather have a 0-60 trickster or something more nuanced? The tide, however, is turning, with manufacturers starting to find their groove with EVs. Step forward the Volvo EX30.

Now, you may have seen the Volvo EX30 used in some of those very videos. Volvo couldn’t quite resist the marketing urge to produce one that does 0-60 in 3.3secs. The model tested here, however, is the Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Range RWD Ultra. With 272hp and 343Nm of torque, it ticks off the sprint in 5.3secs. I’m old enough to remember a time when that was considered really fast.

So, we’ve got plenty of performance to work with here anyway. The Volvo EX30 makes serene and effortless progress that never once left me wanting for more. The overall sense of zen is very appealing and electrification absolutely suits the EX30. This is not a car trying to be something it’s not. It’s a car trying to be a comfortable, easy and practical everyday family car. Make no mistake, it’s a compelling EV.

Living with the Volvo EX30

Making a good-looking crossover has proven challenging for many manufacturers. What’s out there that manages to conceal its heft in an attractive way? The Porsche Macan probably leads the field here, but the Volvo EX30 is right up there. It looks sleek and modern, with immaculately integrated lights which look great. Everywhere I went it drew positive comments, which surprised me a little. Not because I think it’s unattractive, but because it’s a hatchback crossover EV thing which everyone, so far, seems to have got wrong.

It’s a positive start for the Volvo EX30 because aesthetics matter. As do interiors, where the car continues to impress. In Ultra spec (and this is worth picking over the twin-motor version when it comes to spending your money) you get all the bells and whistles. Harmon/Kardon audio, pixel knit seats, panoramic roof, self-parking and a 360-degree parking camera all feature and all add to the experience.

One minor gripe is the audio layout. There’s nothing wrong with the quality, but it’s a soundbar in the front dash, rather than having speakers in the pillars and doors as well. I can see the thinking, because lots of people have such audio in their homes, but it feels a bit odd in a car. It’s not the immersive experience you’re quite expecting. It took a bit of getting used to each drive.

Other than that, though, everything is laid out minimally and easily. The cup holders up front are a tour de force. Push beneath the centre console and both protrude. Push it back to leave a single cup holder and once more to retract. You can also retract the cupholder plastic to create a centre console for your stuff. Sometimes, little touches like that can bring a lot of joy. They’re brilliant.

What’s the Volvo EX30 like to drive?

One thing you need to interact with quickly is the speed warning, lane assist and driver alertness systems. You’ll want to switch them all off as quickly as possible which, mercifully, Volvo has made very easy. Press the car icon at the bottom of the central touchscreen and deselect the options, simple. Mandatory under EU laws, such systems are required to be active upon start up every time, but many manufacturers make them far harder to deactivate.

In fact, the central touchscreen is done very well. Spotify, Google Maps and Waze are all integrated and you can download other apps. This is useful for the driving experience as it makes them very easy to use on the go.

As is the whole Volvo EX30. It’s approachable and intuitive, which continues when you’re on the move. I covered 143.4 miles at 3.3 miles p/kWh, the vast majority of which was commuting to and from work in West London. And you know what, it was an absolutely perfect companion for such driving. Neither too big nor too small, enough poke to make gaps and perfect roadside manner, I actually kind of looked forward to the drive. It’s a relaxing place to start and end the day.

Away from the humdrum, I did explore a B-road or two as well. The Volvo EX30 acquits itself well enough, but somehow manages to feel a smidge heavier than its 1840Kg kerb weight. There’s quite a lot of pitch and lean in corners, married to laid back steering, which doesn’t inspire confidence, which is why I’d steer clear of the twin-motor nutjob version of the EX30. It’s the same platform and I think all that power would only unsettle things further. There’s more than enough power in the model tested.

Conclusion

The Volvo EX30, however, isn’t designed as a rival to a Golf R. This is very much Volvo staying in its lane and simply trying to produce an excellent Volvo. Do you know what? They have as well.

It’s unquestionably at its best ticking off the family and commuting miles. You can fit everything in and out easily, it feels spacious and everything is easy to use. Rolling around silently, it just blends in wherever it goes, every inch a car of the moment. It’s easy to see why it’s won a few awards.

The entry point is appealing, too, with the Volvo EX30 starting from around £34,000. The model tested comes in at £42,000, but the extras this brings feel worth it. From larger 20” wheels which don’t ruin the ride quality, to the panoramic roof and parking extras, they’re all worthwhile.

So, too, is the extended range on offer here. With a usable battery capacity of 64kWh at an average of 3.3 miles p/kWh, the Volvo EX30 gave me around 211 miles of range. Whilst that’s not groundbreaking, it’s enough for the use case for which the EX30 is so clearly designed.

Too many of these everyday cars have become amorphous blobs, so there’s much to commend here. The roads are clogged with cars designed for people who don’t really like cars but need them anyway. If nothing else, the Volvo EX30 demonstrates that things don’t need to be this way.

From a well-designed exterior to intelligent touches inside, it delivers a class-leading experience all round. For the money, if you need an electric family runaround, which many do given the tax incentives, there are few better than the Volvo EX30. It stays in its lane and delivers emphatically.