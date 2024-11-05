Donald Trump gushed about his friendship with Nigel Farage as US election campaigning drew to a close at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The former UKIPer, who was sporting a MAGA hat in the light blue shade of Reform UK, was a special guest at the event, despite accusing British volunteers for Kamala Harris of election interference.

Farage claimed he was in the US as a host for GB News – however he was not seated at the back of the hall with the media, but to the side of the stage, where senior campaigners, Republican lawmakers and friends of the President are usually seated at his rallies.

It comes after he slammed Labour party volunteers travelling to the US to support Kamala Harris, a common feature of election campaigns on both sides of the Atlantic, as “election interference”.

Trump also made an official complaint to the Federal Election Commission about the practice.

“You have a man from Europe here, I don’t know if he’s here, I saw him backstage,” Trump said from the stage.

“What he is doing is sort of what he did a few years ago. He’s doing a great job, he’s always been my friend for some reason.

“He liked me, I liked him. And he’s shaking it up over there. He was the big winner of the last election in the UK.”

Reform UK has five MPs.

Trump went on: “He’s a very spectacular man. Very highly respected, Nigel Farage.”

Farage, stood up as the crowd applauded, waved his hat and punched the air.

“He’s a little bit of a rebel, but that’s good, you know, that’s good. Don’t change, Nigel,” the ex-President said.

