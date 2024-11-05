A fundraiser has been set up to raise £100,000 for Tommy Robinson’s children.

The far-right activist has been jailed for 18 months after admitting contempt of court by repeating false claims against a Syrian refugee.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admitted 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021, during a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court.

Ahead of the trial, he had raised nearly £90,000 in donations to help ‘prove his innocence’.

Tommy Robinson grifted £87,000 from his supporters last week to help prove his innocence, and opened his defence by pleading guilty. — ali (@ali__samson) October 28, 2024

Now, a new crowdfunder has been set up by Rebel Media to set up a trust fund to support his children while he’s in prison.

With a target of £100,000, the page notes:

“Imagine how hard it must be having Tommy Robinson as your dad. Now, with Tommy sentenced to a lengthy prison term, his kids don’t have a dad at all.”

Dubbing Robinson a “political prisoner” following his guilty plea in court, the fundraiser raises the possibility of Robinson being harmed in prison, “or worse”, suggesting the government “would like that”.

So far, almost £18,000 has been raised, which is a cushy £6k per child.

I thought I'd seen it all….Jesus wept!!! pic.twitter.com/7fapoSAbdO — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) November 4, 2024

