Retail volumes across Great Britain rose by just 0.5% in August 2025, matching July’s growth, with annual growth of only 0.7% compared with the same month a year ago. The challenge for retailers is that many of the traditional drivers of in-store spending are being hit by external pressures, while digital channels continue to influence the way Britons choose to allocate their leisure budget.

Gaming and digital entertainment have seen one of the most significant changes in spending. The UK games consumer market reached around £7.6 billion in 2024, having more than doubled in a decade. In-game purchases now dominate revenue, with microtransactions making up 76% of all online gaming income globally in 2025. For UK consumers, this means that most spending within the gaming sector occurs within games themselves, rather than through upfront purchases. Physical game sales have collapsed, falling by 35% in 2024 alone. Boxed titles now account for just over 10% of new game sales in the UK.

This change in behaviour aligns closely with what we see across broader digital leisure. Instant access, mobile compatibility, and one-click purchasing options are reinforcing new spending habits. Consumers no longer rely on the high street to fulfil their entertainment needs. Instead, digital platforms with low-friction payment methods offer immediate access to experiences.

Where consumers place their discretionary spending reflects wider economic adjustments. Consumers under financial pressure are increasingly drawn to platforms where small amounts can provide extended experiences. Online games and services are designed with that model in mind, whether it’s spending £1.99 on a new skin or playing with micro stakes across entertainment apps. These platforms meet users on mobile, are integrated with bank-grade payment systems, and run 24/7. All of these factors contribute to the growing appeal.

In the second quarter of 2025, household spending adjusted for inflation grew by just 0.1% compared with the previous quarter, and by 1.1% over the same period a year earlier. Inflationary pressures remain persistent: the household costs index rose by 2.6% in the year to March 2025. Despite this, digital leisure, including gaming, streaming, online retail, and services with fast payment functionality, is gaining in importance and contributing to changes in broader consumer habits.

Some retail segments are performing better than others. Clothing stores and non-store retailing, which includes online platforms, recorded growth in August 2025. Online retail penetration is holding up overall growth, especially where in-store footfall is beginning to decline. Analysts who are tracking the sector note the increasing importance of seamless experience and loyalty-driven models. These habits now define the modern retail environment, and more of them are forming around digital-first convenience.

The average UK household spent approximately £623.30 per week, or just over £32,400 per year, on goods and services in the year ending March 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics. Even modest adjustments in spending can have a noticeable effect on household budgets. Practical methods, such as managing everyday costs through budgeting frameworks that separate needs, wants, and savings, are being adopted more and more as households look to manage essential expenses like food, housing, transport, and fuel.

The impact on the high street and traditional leisure outlets is already being felt. To compete, they must replicate aspects of the online model: faster service, personalised offers, flexible hours, and tech-enabled payment systems. For now, digital platforms are continuing to gain ground, and online shopping, streaming, and gaming are all capturing a larger share of household leisure budgets each year.

Food spending has become one of the most practical areas where digital convenience has changed people’s daily routines. Instead of relying on a single weekly shop, many households now manage groceries through a mix of delivery apps and supermarket platforms. Mobile tools help users to compare prices, track previous orders, and receive tailored promotions, and this all supports tighter budgeting. Supermarkets have improved their digital operations so they can meet this demand by doing things like offering next-day delivery, app-based loyalty rewards, and flexible delivery windows that suit working households.

Meal delivery platforms have also widened access to food beyond restaurants. Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and others now offer same-day grocery delivery, partnering with both major retailers and independent stores. This has made it easier for consumers to fit food purchases into unpredictable schedules, especially in urban areas. The appeal goes beyond convenience because these services are integrated with digital payments, allow real-time tracking, and often include offers not available in-store.

More people are using apps to handle their food shopping the same way they manage their messages or bank accounts. They can check in throughout the week, making quick updates and adjusting plans on the go. Instead of scribbling out a shopping list or guessing what’s in the fridge, they’re setting reminders, tracking past orders, and making tweaks in real time. It’s made the whole process feel less like a chore and more like something you can manage in a few minutes on your phone. The result is less waste, fewer impulse buys, and a little bit more control over what’s going inside your basket.

With the habits formed around convenience and immediacy proving durable, digital leisure has become a key part of how British consumers spend today.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute promotion of gambling or advice. Online gambling carries risks, and you should only participate if you are over the legal age in your jurisdiction. Always gamble responsibly and within your means. If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, seek help from a professional support service such as GamCare or BeGambleAware.





